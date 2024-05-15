Olivia Rodrigo Announced Even More GUTS Australian Tour Dates After The Presale Sold Out

By

Lachlan Hodson

Published

The angst pop music queen Olivia Rodrigo has sent Aussie fans wild with the announcement that she has added even more dates to her GUTS Australian Tour after the presale sold out.

She’s taken the world by storm ever since her first album Sour, has continued to produce pop bangers and award winning hits, and now its Olivia Rodrigo’s first time coming to Australia — which means fans are in a ticket frenzy.

PSA: Olivia Rodrigo Just Added More Dates To Her Aussie Tour Ahead Of Today’s Ticket Release 

Unfortunately, it’s not all going to plan. Thank the Lord (Olivia) for some good news!

Olivia Rodrigo GUTS tour Australia presale sells out

As countless fans of the “Driver’s License” singer lined up on the Ticketek randomised waiting room hoping to get a ticket in the presale at 1pm on May 15, most were met with all the emotional turbulences that the waiting line entails.

However, as social media began to blow up with posts from the lucky few who made it past the waiting line, hope began to fade for those still stuck in ticket limbo.

By 4pm, Ticketek announced that all the pre-sale tickets had sold out and allocation was exhausted for the Melbourne and Sydney shows.

But this bad news was followed up by something to lift Aussie fans’ spirits…

More Olivia Rodrigo GUTS Tour dates added

In a post online, Ticketek announced that the superstar would be adding two more shows to the GUTS Australian Tour, which gave all the devastated fans even more hope that they’ll get to see Olivia Rodrigo live.

The ticket selling site brought the good news to fans, sharing that an additional night will be added to both the Melbourne and Sydney runs, bringing the total number of shows up to eight.

Melbourne

The additional night added in Melbourne is Monday, October 14, 2024.

This means there will be four nights of the tour in the city, along with:

  • Wednesday, 9 October — Rod Laver Arena.
  • Friday, 10 October — Rod Laver Arena.
  • Sunday, 13 October — Rod Laver Arena.

Sydney

The additional night added in Sydney is Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

And again, same as Melbourne, Sydney gets four nights of Olivia Rodrigo goodness too:

  • Thursday, 17 October — Qudos Bank Arena.
  • Friday, 18 October — Qudos Bank Arena.
  • Monday, 21 October — Qudos Bank Arena.

This is double the number of shows fans thought would be happening when they woke up this morning, with two shows getting added earlier in the day.

For more information on where to find tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS Tour Australian dates, and details on the supporting act and ticket prices, check out our article here!

See you at the GUTS tour — I’m still dreaming that more dates get added LOL. Who knows.

