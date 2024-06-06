If you’re among the thousands of Aussie Olivia Rodrigo fans who were left empty-handed after her GUTS Tour tickets sold out, don’t worry, because some new tickets are just about to be released!

Ticketek sneakily announced this afternoon that a number of limited-view tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s shows in Sydney and Melbourne will go on sale today, at 3pm local time.

At this stage, there’s no other indication on where the seats are or how restricted the view is. But hey, a limited-view ticket is better than nothing.

You can access the sale here, good luck besties!

READ MORE The Taylor Swift Vs Olivia Rodrigo Feud Has Reached A New Level Of Messy & Now Griff Is Involved

Olivia Rodrigo fans have been desperate to get their hands on a ticket, with the “vampire” singer adding new dates after her Live Nation pre-sale sold out in three hours.

Here’s the details about her Aussie tour:

Olivia Rodrigo in Melbourne

There are four total tour dates in Melbourne:

Monday, 14 October – Rod Laver Arena.

Wednesday, 9 October — Rod Laver Arena.

Friday, 10 October — Rod Laver Arena.

Sunday, 13 October — Rod Laver Arena.

Olivia Rodrigo comes to Australia in October. (Image: Getty)

READ MORE Olivia Rodrigo Recovered From A Wardrobe Malfunction During Her GUTS Tour Like A Champ

Olivia Rodrigo in Sydney

There are four total tour dates in Sydney:

Thursday, 17 October — Qudos Bank Arena.

Friday, 18 October — Qudos Bank Arena.

Monday, 21 October — Qudos Bank Arena.

Tuesday, 22 October – Qudos Bank Arena.

May the odds be ever in your favour.

Feature image: Getty