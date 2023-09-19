Olivia Rodrigo Has Canned Her Aussie Appearance Last Minute Due To ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

Olivia Rodrigo has cancelled her planned promotional tour to Australia this week. The 20-year-old singer was due to make a little trip Down Under to promote her new album GUTS which was released on September 8.

Originally, the promotional tour was announced on September 1. Olivia had locked in a fan event and appearances on Aussie television and radio over the weekend until her label confirmed that she’d pulled out on Monday evening due to “unforeseen circumstances.”



“Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it, however, she’s so excited to see her Australian Livies in 2024,” a representative for Universal Music Australia wrote, per The Daily Telegraph.



In case you were wondering, Olivia’s fandom refers to themselves as “Livies”.

(Image Source: Getty Images / Mike Coppola)

It was pretty rough news for morning breakfast show Today who had been hyping up a Friday interview with the emerging pop queen since Monday. They’d been advertising the interview pretty hard, as it would have been her first-ever Aussie TV interview.



Maybe next time, hey?



The silver lining is the “Good 4 U” singer is due to be back in the country for her first-ever World Tour in 2024. She’s kicking off the tour in the United States on February 23, then heading to Europe and Canada. Fans are anticipating an Aussie announcement soon.



But if you’ll allow me to put my tin-foil conspiracy hat on, I have a suspicion that Olivia’s appearance Down Under could be sooner than we first thought.



This morning, the opening act for Olivia’s US tour, Chappell Roan, announced that she was coming to Australia for her debut Australian tour. She’s booking shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne from November 24 to November 26. Perhaps she’s making the most of a plane ticket purchased by Olivia’s people?

I could be way off – or I could be on the money – either way I’m stoked Chappell Roan is coming out and can’t wait to see her.



Anyway, fingers crossed Olivia pays us a visit soon so we can hear all the songs rumoured to be written about her beef with Taylor Swift.



(Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin)