Fans Think Taylor Swift Has Confirmed Her Alleged Feud With Olivia Rodrigo & This Shit Is Messy

On top of the whole Eras Tour ticket bloodbath situation, fans think Taylor Swift has shaded Olivia Rodrigo by announcing Sabrina Carpenter as her opening act.

ICYMI: some Swifties are speculating that Swift and Rodrigo have bad blood ever since the “drivers license” singer dropped her debut album SOUR. And many fans think Swift is throwing more fuel into the feud flames by getting Carpenter to be her supporting act for the international leg of her Eras Tour.

You see, Carpenter was previously involved in a Disney love triangle with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett and Rodrigo. The love triangle was speculated to be the topic of Rodrigo’s hit song “drivers license”.

During this time, Rodrigo was gaining popularity and quickly became friends with one of her biggest inspirations, Swift. The pair were publicly supportive of each other, but their relationship seemed to tank after Jack Antonoff and Swift were given writing credits to her song “deja vu”, per Page Six.

Pop culture TikToker Michelle (@michelletok) broke down the alleged feud between Rodrigo and Swift in a video, noting that things got messy between the two when the whole writing credits debacle happened.

And with the announcement of Carpenter as Swift’s support act, fans think the “Karma” singer was shading Rodrigo.

Ugh, I definitely got whiplash trying to summarise that, so I’m just going to give you a quick recap on all the tea between Swift, Carpenter and Rodrigo.

Starting with the blur of a year that was 2021, Rodrigo became extremely popular with the song “drivers license”. A sombre breakup song with piano and meaningful lyrics. Many people believed the song was about Bassett and Carpenter, especially with the line: “You’re probably with that blonde girl.”

Carpenter went on to drop “Skin”, which is rumoured to be a rebuttal to Rodrigo’s popular track. At the start of Carpenter’s song, she seemingly speaks directly to Rodrigo with the lines: “There’s no gravity in the words we write. Maybe you didn’t mean it. Maybe blonde was the only rhyme.”

Rodrigo went on to release her debut album SOUR, which received a lot of love. She also nabbed a bunch of stans along the way, so slay. During this time, Rodrigo made it no secret that she was a ‘yuge Swiftie.

As reported by Variety, Swift was then given writing credits for two of her songs on the SOUR: “1 step forward, 3 steps back” and “deja vu”. This is where the feud allegedly started.

In 2022, Rodrigo was slaying with her Sour Tour, and Carpenter dropped her album Emails I Can’t Send, which featured the track “because i liked a boy”.

The song featured a bunch of Easter Eggs, hinting towards the negative experience she had with Rodrigo’s fans.

In “because i liked a boy”, Carpenter sings: “Now I’m a homewrecker, I’m a slut. I got death threats filling up semi-trucks. Tell me who I am, guess I don’t have a choice.”

Now, in 2023, amongst the pits of hell AKA Ticketek’s waiting lounge and the Matty Healy dating rumours, Swift announced Carpenter would be her special guest for a number of Eras Tour dates, but not Rodrigo. Hmmm.

As for Rodrigo now? She’s been quiet as a Swiftie, despite the star’s ‘yuge tour and the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) announcement. She recently shared that she will be dropping a single titled “Vampire” on June 30.

Honestly, the whole thing could potentially be a reach, and I definitely think Swift isn’t that petty over some drama.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see what Rodrigo’s “Vampire” is about and dissect the lyrics from there.

Image source: Getty Images / John Shearer, Kevin Mazur, Burak Cingi