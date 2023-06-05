TEA: Taylor Swift And Matty Healy Have Called It Quits And Here’s What Sources Say Happened

Well, well, well, look what you made Taylor Swift and Matty Healy do. After a whirlwind romance, the couple have reportedly split.



On Tuesday morning, a source close to the pop princess told TMZ that Taylor is “single again”. Since then, multiple outlets have backed up the claim.



“Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are no longer involved,” a source revealed to Us Weekly.



“They had fun together, but it was never serious.”



Then the big dogs of American entertainment journalism, Entertainment Tonight, came out with their own quote from a source.



“Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they’re not really compatible with each other,” a source told the publication.



“Taylor’s friends want what’s best for her and aren’t shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship.”



Entertainment Tonight was the publication that dropped the news that Taylor had split with her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.



Between you and me, they’re usually one of the outlets celebs go to when they want to leak something to the press. With multiple source accounts, I think it’s pretty clear Taylor is ready to nip this association with slime-man Healy in the bud.



Don’t forget to congratulate the Swifties in your life today!



