Olivia Rodrigo To Donate A Portion Of All Her Ticket Sales To Support Reproductive Rights

Music sensation and total badass Olivia Rodrigo has announced that a portion of all ticket sales from her Guts World Tour will be donated to support reproductive rights.

Before taking to the stage for the first night of her worldwide arena tour, Rodrigo shared an intimate video to her TikTok followers to announce that she had started a new global initiative: Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good.

The fund aimed to “works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom,” Rodrigo explained.

She then made no other public announcements about the Fund 4 Good… until the fourth night of the tour.

On Wednesday before her concert began, the superstar shared an Instagram Story to her 36.6 million followers to promote the fund again.

The post was made at this time because that night Rodrigo was performing in Austin, Texas, which is known for its strong anti-abortion stance — banning abortion entirely, unless it is to save the mother’s life.

On social media the artist referred specifically to the two charities she’d partnered with that night, which both “provide direct financial and emotional support to Texans forced to travel to access abortions, and those who need reproductive help close to home.”

The three-time Grammy winner also provided a link to the Texan based charity, the Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity, and encouraged fans to make their own donations outside of ticket sales.

In her original TikTok — uploaded on the first night of the Guts World Tour — Rodrigo outlined exactly how and why she had set up the Fund 4 Good. She also shared that she was “very excited” about it.

Rodrigo explained that the fund would be directly supporting non-profit community-based organisations that focus on areas such as female education, supporting reproductive rights, and the prevention of gender-based violence.

Additionally, for the tour’s North American shows Rodrigo has partnered with the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF), an American social justice organisation that aims to increase abortion access.

Demi Lovato also supported the NNAF in 2023 by making a USD $5,000 donation, and contributing a portion of profit from sales of their newest single at the time.

The Guts World Tour will consist of 77 shows across the entire world — which naturally means that Australia and New Zealand are not on the list.

More details about the Fund 4 Good can be found here.