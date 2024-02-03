Demi Lovato Defends Performing Their Song ‘Heart Attack’ At An Event For Heart Attack Victims

Demi Lovato has defended themselves from criticism online, after receiving backlash for singing their song ‘Heart Attack’ at an event aiming to raise awareness for heart attack victims.

The American singer songwriter was invited to perform at an event held by the American Heart Association on February 1

The event was the association’s yearly Red Dress Collection Concert, where the intention was to pay respects to survivors of cardiac arrest, and raise awareness of heart-related health issues.

It was at this event where Demi Lovato chose to perform their 2013 hit “Heart Attack”.

Demi Lovato performs “Heart Attack” at the American Heart Association Event. https://t.co/6jC5cjplq0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2024

Now without any context of the event, citizens of the internet heard that Lovato had played a song that sounded so clearly on the nose, that it instantly became the subject of mockery.

In the comments for the above tweet, various users of X responded with shock at the choice of song.

“Oh that’s not,” commented various users, while another wrote they Lovato “didn’t think this one through.”

One person used the allegory of another tragedy, 9/11, to highlight why “Heart Attack” might have been received poorly.

Like playing B.o.b. – Airplanes on 9/11 — a nap plz (@808nobody) February 3, 2024

Honestly, I’d watch that concert. “Airplanes” is a banger no matter what the occasion.

Anyway, after becoming the subject of online memes for this song choice by people who weren’t at the event, Lovato’s spokesperson made a statement to Entertainment Weekly to defend the admittedly confusing song choice.

“She spoke on the mind-heart connection. It was a sensitive moment intended to champion the women in the room — the very reason why Demi was at the event,” explained Lovato’s spokesperson.

“She did open with a beautiful intro on why she chose the song and addressed the room, talking about the mind and heart connection. It was actually a beautiful moment.”

Attendees at the event have also backed up the fact that the artist shared a personal testimony.

As some pointed out when labelling the irony of the choice, Lovato suffered a cardiovascular attack in 2018 after an overdose.

A year after the traumatic experience, Lovato shared in public how it effected them.

“What a lot of people don’t realise is that I’m actually an extremely sensitive person,” Lovato said at the 2019 Teen Vogue summit..

“I am human, so be easy on me. And I’m so tired of pretending like I’m not human. That’s one thing that I won’t do anymore. When you say stuff, it affects me. I’m human. I try not to look, but I see it.”

Lovato is currently engaged to their partner Jordan Lutes after getting engaged in December of 2023. And at their wedding they can sing whatever they want.