Demi Lovato has revealed she will no longer be touring after coming down with a mystery illness.

The pop icon, who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns, announced in a series of since-deleted Instagram stories that the Holy Fvck tour will be her last.

“I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed,” Demi wrote over pictures that look like they’ve been taken in her hotel room.

“I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.”

It’s not clear what specific health issues Demi is dealing with right now but honestly, I’m just glad they’re in a position where they can clock off and take care of herself.

The former Disney star has been open about the trauma they’ve had to face during her rise to stardom, including being forced to work through mental health crises.

Holy Fvck as an album is also not an easy one to perform — it’s full of pop punk bangers that delve into Demi’s overdose, her time in rehab, toxic relationships with older men and disordered eating.

Demi’s fans seem pretty supportive of the star’s decision to lay low, though.

demi lovato means the whole world to me.. but I’ve always had this awful feeling everytime they go on tour it’s not good for them mentally or physically.. i genuinely worry when they tour, i just want them to be happy and healthy 🙁 — J (@katysxdemi) September 13, 2022

i think we forget how much trauma demi lovato has been through.. we forget how heavy day to day life is for them.. i was shocked when they announced a tour at all.. all i could ever want is for demi to be happy, hard to read but it keeps demi healthy that’s what matters — J (@katysxdemi) September 13, 2022

It seems like Demi is wanting to take a step back in other ways, as well — and honestly, good on them. In a recent interview with Alternative Press Magazine, they said they wouldn’t be taking part in anymore documentaries about their life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of watching myself, and I think other people probably are too,” she said. “And if they aren’t, then they can watch my music videos.”

The Holy Fvck tour is set to wrap up on November 6 in Texas. I hope once it’s over, Demi is able to have a proper rest — she well and truly deserves it.