First My Chemical Romance released a new song, and now Demi Lovato has announced they are going back to their rocker roots. 2000s punk is well and truly back, baby and I am living for it!

Were the 2000-2010s a cursed time? Yes. Was I also never more at peace than in those years? Also yes. Forgive me for holding on to this era with everything I have but the world is spinning out of control and I just want to be 12 again. Let my biggest problem be the Jesse/Jake/Miley love triangle in Hannah Montana.

Anyway, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s gush about Demi returning to their rock music roots. This was always prophesied considering they literally went to Camp Rock but I’m so glad we’re finally here.

Demi announced they’re releasing a new pop punk album called HOLY FVCK after teasing its lead single “Skin of my Teeth” on TikTok. Please, just have a listen to the preview — it sounds so fkn good.

On Tuesday, Demi officially dropped an album teaser and it’s full of classic punk aesthetic: chains, that classic 2000s low cam quality, converse, the works. In the background, a “The Skin Of My Teeth” preview plays, as well as two lines that appear to be from another track… hmmm.

Their new album will not only revisit their roots in music, but also everything that was going on in their life over the past years. As you can see from the above TikTok, part of that will also be diving into the negative press Demi had to face while struggling with addiction. It’s gonna be heavy, but tongue-in-cheek and humorous at the same time. With Demi’s powerhouse vocals? I am honestly not ready for all these emotions.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I’m grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me,” Demi shared in a statement.

“Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself.

“To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you.”

HOLY FVCK will be released on Friday, August 19 but you can listen to “Skin Of My Teeth” on June 10th!