Demi Lovato (who is currently using both she/her and they/them pronouns) appears to have taken a dig at her grubby older ex Wilmer Valderrama in her new song “29” and honestly, as she damn well should.

The track is the latest song to be teased for her much-hyped album HOLY FVCK which will be released later this month.

What is the significance of the number 29, you ask? That’s how old Lovato is right now — and also how old Valderrama (who you might know as Fez from That 70s Show) was when she dated him as a teenager. Fkn yikes.

The song begins with the lyrics: “Petal on the vine, too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent, what the fuck’s consent? / Numbers told you not to, but that didn’t stop you.”

IDK about you, but this sounds a lot like her relo with Valderrama.

ICYMI, Lovato met Valderrama when she was 17 years old. He was 29 at the time.

“[When] I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him,’” she recalled in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated.

“But I was only 17, so he was like, ‘Get away from me.’

“After I turned 18, we began dating,” she continued.

“I think it was love at first sight, and I don’t really believe in that, but I believe that it happened.”

Ah yes, the classic “we were friends and then when I turned 18 he was suddenly interested in me” trend. I feel sick.

Lovato’s song also has the numbers “17” and “29” sung throughout it, and the chorus goes like this: “Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream / Just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?”

Oof. Nothing like women reaching the age their exes were and realising that no, it’s not fkn normal to date teenagers as a fully grown adult. It’s giving Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well”.

Of course, Demi Lovato hasn’t confirmed “29” is about Valderrama, but the facts speak for themselves.

HOLY FVCK will be released on the 19th of August. I can’t fkn wait.