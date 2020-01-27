After a quiet year of recovering out of the public eye, Demi Lovato has given her first performance since her 2018 overdose, and the whole world is rooting for her.

Demi debuted her latest song Anyone at this year’s Grammy Awards, marking her official return to music (and the public eye) since being hospitalised for a drug overdose in 2018.

After skipping this year’s red carpet, Lovato made her grand return to the industry in an emotional performance.

The track was written before her hospitalisation, and is what she describes as a “cry for help.”

“You kind of listen back to it and you kind of think, ‘How did nobody listen to this song and think, ‘Let’s help this girl?’” She told New Music Daily with Zane Lowe before she took the stage.

“I was recording it in a state of mind where I felt I was okay, but clearly I wasn’t,” she said. “I even listen back to it and I’m like, ‘Gosh, I wish I could go back in time and help that version of myself.’”

Thankfully, Demi has received treatment and is doing significantly better since her hospitalisation in 2018. According to her pre-performance interview with Lowe, the overdose prompted her to reevaluate her relationships with toxic people in her life.

This is the first time we’ve seen Demi perform since early 2018 prior to her overdose, and holy shit, she’s still got it.