Sweet angel man Tom Hanks has delivered an emotional acceptance speech at this year’s Golden Globes Awards and I am sobbing like a little baby.

Hanks, my favourite human being on the planet, accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award on Sunday night, which is one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s top honours.

Other recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award include Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington, Robert DeNiro and Jodie Foster, so it’s kind of a big deal.

The award was presented by Charlize Theron, who worked with Hanks in his film That Thing You Do!.

“The most undeniable thing that could be said about Tom Hanks is both deceptively simple and yet overwhelmingly true: he just makes the world a better place,” she said before presenting the award.

Now, as a card-holding member of the Tom Hanks Appreciation Society, I can confirm that he really does just make the world a better place.

He began his emotional speech with a heartfelt message to his family, which immediately made me regret putting on mascara today.

“A man is blessed, a man is blessed with the family sitting down front like that. A wife who is fantastic in every way who has taught me what love is. Five kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is. And a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months and months at a time. Of course otherwise I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that,” he said. “I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”

Aaaaand now I’m crying.

But after giving the sweetest dad speech of all time, Hanks then went on to thank all of his fellow actors.

Congrats!- great speech hanx. RT @THR: "It's the cold that's making this happen." @TomHanks gets choked up on stage while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9l4IICmgjB — Judy Cosgrove, ADG (@JudyCosgrove) January 6, 2020

“You’re a dope if you don’t steal from everybody you’ve ever worked with. And I have stolen from the likes of the people that only need one name, like Meryl, like Denzel, like Antonio, like Meg, like Julia, like Sally Field — even though that’s two names, it’s still one,” Hanks said. “But I have also been made better by watching the examples of some of the greatest actors that have ever walked the stage.”

“Showing up on time is one of the greatest and most liberating acts you can give yourself in a movie,” Hanks said.

With eight Globe wins and a whopping 16 nominations under his belt, Tom Hanks is basically Hollywood royalty at this point. In addition to his Cecil B. DeMille Award, Hanks in also nominated for best actor in a supporting role in any film for his role in A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, but sadly lost to Brad Pitt.

Tom Hanks is the purest angel in the entire world and I will never find the words to be able to describe just how much I fucking love this man.

I am not kidding when I say I would take a bullet for this man.

You can watch the full award presentation below. Warning: bring tissues.