Hard to say why exactly Ricky Gervais was brought in from the bath to host the Golden Globes, but it’s happened nonetheless and he managed to wade himself through a monologue that was prickly at times, strange at others, and shoddily provocative throughout. And while the live crowd in attendance offered a smattering of laughs, one head in the room who was certainly not amused was the lovely and good Tom Hanks.

Throughout the monologue, the camera repeatedly cut to Hanks who provided several meme-worthy facial expressions in response to some of Gervais’ lines.

Firstly, Hanks jaw hit the floor after Gervais delivered a half-baked gag about the recently incarcerated Felicity Huffman.

But the real kicker came at the end of the monologue, where Gervais told those appearing on stage during the ceremony to “thank your agent and your god and fuck off.”

Hanks made the ultimate Disappointed Dad face, holding it for an agonising few seconds as the camera cut to him for one perfect shot.

Tom Hanks' reacts to Ricky Gervais' opening monologue at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XO4OYLibOx — Natasha Koifman (@natashankpr) January 6, 2020

Already, we’ve got an ocean of good-as-hell gags and posts flowing in thanks to ye olde social media.

Tom Hanks' face during Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes monologue says everything pic.twitter.com/VVT47ATAWa — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks through all of Ricky Gervais' jokes pic.twitter.com/XOgXxIe1tV — Kasey Carlson (@kaseyqcarlson) January 6, 2020

I would like to thank Tom Hanks for providing this brand-new meme for 2020 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dOxy3RoSfB — Incoming Memes (@incoming_memes) January 6, 2020

When you rehearsed your political speech for 14 straight hours last night and @rickygervais tells you to fuck off. #GoldenGlobes #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/b4xOJanuuY — hilary klenjoski (@hilbayman) January 6, 2020

Tom Hanks is the only thing worth watching at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/EaYiwtB7h7 — No, uh… (@heeheehoohahaha) January 6, 2020

when another weekend is over and I got literally nothing done #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HQRUUt2QZH — Betches (@betchesluvthis) January 6, 2020

A GIF to place in your back pocket, courtesy of Tom Hanks. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/XSZ57Dpp9X — Robert Wolkenbrod (@RealRobWolken) January 6, 2020

2020 off to a red hot start on the meme front, I tell you what.