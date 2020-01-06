Big cuties Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have made their relationship as official as it gets: red carpet official.

The new couple attended the Golden Globes Awards together on Sunday, holding hands as they sashayed down the red carpet.

HI MOM AND DAD

The public outing comes just weeks after Hader and Bilson first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted getting coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma in December.

In piccies obtained by the gossip mongers at TMZ, the Barry star and the former The O.C. actress appeared to be filled with love and holiday cheer.

Check ’em out here.

Hader is nominated for best actor in a television series, musical or comedy for his role in Barry.