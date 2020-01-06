HOT PRIEST Andrew Scott has made his Golden Globes debut, and all anyone can talk to him about is Fleabag. No explanation needed.

The fantastic actor is nominated for a gong – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television – for his role as Hot Priest in season 2 of the acclaimed series. It’s been months and I still find myself thinking about the confessional scene. That was a very random side note, but I had to include it.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has always said that Fleabag won’t return for a third season (maybe when she’s 50), but that doesn’t mean she won’t ever work with Scott again. And according to the Irish actor, the pair already have plans to re-team.

Speaking to E!News on the Golden Globes’ red carpet, Scott hinted at an upcoming project. He sweetly apologised for being “that boring guy” because he’s not allowed “to talk about it yet”, but he did say something’s coming.

“We’re definitely going to do something. All will be revealed,” he said. “We’ve got great chemistry, you know, and we sort of just want to do as much as we can together.”

That sounds like another on-screen project, rather than strictly in the writing room / directing or something, so HELL YES.

Fleabag's Hot Priest aka Andrew Scott has just blessed us with his presence at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/1zTjfjri1f — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

Variety also spoke to Scott about the secret project and confirmed it’s definitely not a Fleabag Hot Priest spin-off. Instead, it’s going to be something “completely different”.

I can’t express how excited I am for whatever these two brilliant minds come up with.

For some more Golden Globes news, aggressively click on the links below.

READ MORE All The Tizzy Fashion From The Golden Globes 2020 Red Carpet

There is only way to end this story.