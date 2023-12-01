Sydney Restaurants Are Giving Away Over 170 Taylor Swift Tickets So Let The Hunger Games Begin

A bunch of restaurants in Sydney’s waterside dining precinct have begun a MASSIVE giveaway, where people who make specific reservations go in the chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift live in Sydney next February. Prepare yourselves girlies, there’s about to be a bloodbath.

With the Eras Tour being Swift’s first time back in Australia since 2018, the demand for tickets to the star’s seven shows across Sydney and Melbourne was unprecedented.

No matter if you’re a die-hard Swiftie, a Tay-apologist, or a hater who’s gonna hate hate hate, you knew that Eras tickets were on pre-sale on June 28. It was unavoidable news.

Months later, after more the announcement of additional shows as well as official resales beginning on November 24, fans who unfortunately missed out are ALWAYS on the hunt for a place to get tickets.

So for those who that applies to: good news! Crown Sydney are looking to give away 176 A Reserve tickets to Taylor’s February 26 show.

Reaping Day < Reaping Tay.

How do I enter to win Crown’s Taylor Swift ticket giveaway?

Crown Sydney are giving away the 176 tickets in sets of FOUR to the lucky winners of their draw, meaning that there will be 44 winners in total.

If you’re looking to win the tickets that some people have spent thousands of dollars, there’s a few relatively simple steps to qualify for the raffle.

All you need to do is make a booking for any of the following restaurants between the dates of Sunday December 3 till Thursday February 15, and meet the minimum spending requirement of your chosen venue.

The booking MUST be made on a day between Thursday and Sunday each week (ie. Thurs, Fri, Sat, Sun), and must be for FOUR OR MORE people.

And be warned that reservations at most of these Crown venues need to be made 2 months in advance.

Alternatively, if a restaurant or bar isn’t your thing, prospective Eras attendees can book themselves the Stay And Win Tay package at Crown.

The package includes two nights in a deluxe room, brekkie for two included, a minibar tab, and of course an entry to win Taylor Swift tickets. It would cost a minimum of $1440, which is still less than some people spent on tickets.

When will the winners of the raffle be announced?

Winners will be drawn every Wednesday during the promotional period at 10am, and will be contacted by email upon winning.

The first draw will be on December 13, and will continue for 11 weeks until February 21. Four draws will be made each week, equivalent to 16 tickets.

I want it on record that I believe capitalism is bad. But oh boy is this competition going to make somebody filthy filthy rich, and I’m impressed by that.

The idea of all these venues being packed out with people who are trying to win Taylor Swift tickets for 2 whole months is hilarious. Better yet, the idea of a bunch of PARENTS of people trying to win tickets is even funnier, given that there’d be a substantial amount of teens wanting to enter who can’t book reservations at bars.

To learn more about the competition, visit Crown’s website here.

Okay Tay ticket hunters, do your thing. And may the odds be ever in your favour.