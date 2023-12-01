Taylor Swift’s Manager Tears Deuxmoi A New One Over Rumours She Secretly Married Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift‘s publicist Tree Paine has come for Deuxmoi’s jugular, slamming the gossip Instagram page for spreading “insane” rumours that Taylor secretly married ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn before their breakup.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Paine posted on X (the site formerly known as Twitter). “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Several hours earlier, Deuxmoi had shared to her two million Instagram followers that Taylor and Joe secretly married “in either 2020 or 2021” in the United Kingdom, where Joe is from.

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” Deuxmoi wrote. “It was NEVER made legal.”

Taylor and Joe dated for six years, breaking up sometime in early 2023. (People first reported the news on April 8, 2023.) Since then, Taylor had a brief but chaotic relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, before moving on to beautiful himbo Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are 2023’s main character couple TBH. (Photo: Getty.)

Jack Antonoff Sends The Taylor Swift / Joe Alwyn Timeline Into A Tailspin

The news is relevant again because Taylor’s song ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’, from her Midnights album, was released on streaming services, including a very interesting tidbit from her long-time collaborator Jack Antonoff.

“You’re losing me is out today,” Antonoff wrote on his Instagram Stories. “A very special track from the midnights sessions that’s finally st[r]eaming! written and recorded at home on 12/5/21 right after Taylor ate these raisins.”

Jack Antonoff’s Instagram Story that set this whole thing off. (Photo: Instagram.)

‘You’re Losing Me’ contains some very pointed lyrics, like the lines, “I wouldn’t marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her”, and “How long could we be a sad song / ‘Til we were too far gone to bring back to life?”

Fans speculated that ‘You’re Losing Me’ is about Joe Alwyn, implying that they perhaps broke up around December 2021 — far, far sooner than previously reported.

Are you following? It brings us all to this anonymous message someone sent to Deuxmoi, which she shared on Instagram:

“I think Swifties need a reminder that just because Taylor wrote a sad song about Joe in Dec 21 doesn’t mean they broke up around that time OR that she was unhappy for all of 2022/23,” the message said.

“Anyone who has been in a long term relationship will tell you there are highs and lows. She could have written it during an argument and was over it the next day. She’s Taylor Swift. She’s always writing songs.

“I think people also need ot realise that Jack Antonoff has a quirky personality and him making faces does not equal him hating Joe Alwayn. He has resting silly face. That’s just who he is. Of all her friends, he still follows the guy.

“And finally, people need to stop trying to rewrite history. She was seen with Joe off and on all the way into 2023. She made a specific reference to the length of their relationship in ‘Glitch’ that strongly implies a continuous six year relationship (2190 days).

“Even YOU, Deuxmoi, is now trying to claim you thought they were on a break in 2023 when you were maintaining they were secretly married up until and after they broke up!! LOL. The relationship clearly had cracks as evidence in some songs, but there’s zero proof they actually broke up a year before we knew as some are trying to claim.”

I need a sit down after that. Too bad the Eras Tour is on break for the holidays and we won’t get an immediate on-stage reaction. RIP.