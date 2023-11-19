Taylor Swift Has Postponed Her 2nd Brazil Show After A Fan Tragically Died Amidst Soaring Temps

Taylor Swift has postponed her second Eras Tour show in Brazil after a 23-year-old fan died on the first night. The city of Rio de Janeiro has been sweltering through a massive heatwave that has seen its heat index reading (a number that combines humidity and temperature) reach 59.3 degrees Celsius.

The singer took to Instagram to express her heartbreak after the tragic death of Ana Clara Benevides.

“I can’t believe I’m writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show,” she began in the first Instagram Story published on Saturday, Australian time.

“I can’t even tell you how devastated I am by this. There’s very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young.

“I’m not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it.

“I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends.

“This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil.”

The specific cause of the woman’s death has not yet been announced per the ABC.

In a second Instagram Story published at 8am on Sunday morning (AEDT), Taylor announced that the second show would be cancelled due to the persistent, excruciating heat.

“I’m writing this from my dressing room in the stadium,” she began before she was scheduled to perform in front of another 60,000 fans.

“The decision has been made to postpone tonight’s show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio.

“The safety and well-being of my fans, fellow performers, and crew has to and always will come first.”

While investigations are still ongoing into the tragic death, videos taken on the night show Taylor herself breathing unusually heavily in the extreme weather.

Prior to the postponed second show, local firefighters were also seen spraying fans with water outside the stadium to mitigate the heat.

During the first concert, fans could even be heard chanting the word “water”.

Taylor then stopped the show and asked security to bring the desperate fans bottles of water.

Attendees at the concert maintained they were not permitted to bring their own water bottles into the stadium per the SMH.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

It’s not yet clear when the postponed second show will take place, however Taylor’s third show in the city is set to go ahead on Sunday night.