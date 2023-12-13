Someone Sent Taylor Swift Like 10,000 Flowers For Her Bday & I Wonder Who It Could Possibly Be?

It was Taylor Swift‘s birthday on Wednesday, and it looks like she was spoiled by a certain mystery someone who delivered what appeared to be the entire stock of a local florist to her luxe New York City apartment. What in the romcom is going on here?

The 34-year-old received dozens of bouquets that ranged from simple white roses, to pink peonies, to elaborate and multi-colour displays of warm peach and stunning burgundy dahlias and roses.

Image: Gotham/GC Images Image: Gotham/GC Images Image: Gotham/GC Images Soooo, can I get this guy delivered WITH the flowers? (Image: Gotham/GC Images)

The deliveries kept coming and coming to her apartment, with photos of delivery person after delivery person. Oh, what I would give to be a fly on the wall in the back of those trucks.

Please, indulge me in a cackle at what the inside of her apartment probably looks like right now. This is how I’m imagining her in her sea of flowers after the deliveries:

Imagine the hay fever situation in that apartment. (Also sorry, graphic design clearly is not my passion.)

Imagine a (real) picture of Taylor sitting amidst the sea of bouquets though, it would actually break the internet.

We don’t know yet who the flowers are from, but I’m sure we can all take a wild guess.

For starters, you know who wasn’t in New York on her birthday, and therefore couldn’t have delivered any flowers in person? Taylor’s dear boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Sources told Page Six that Kelce had to stay back in Kansas City for mandatory football practice on Taylor’s birthday. And honestly, sending the girlfriend of your dreams a million flowers because you weren’t with her on her birthday seems like exactly the kind romantic, unhinged and yet adorable gesture our king of whimsy would do.

Although my money is on this Kelce, there’s no shortage of people who would send Taylor such gifts so we’ll just have to see. If it isn’t Kelce though, I fear the competition he would wage. Imagine what he would have to buy Taylor for her birthday if this was from someone else.

Image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images, Gotham/GC Images