Travis Kelce Finally Spilled About His Romance With Taylor Swift And It’s Very Fkn Sweet

Taylor Swift‘s favourite tight end Travis Kelce has spoken publicly about his romance with the pop star, giving us the painfully adorable insider details about how they got together, their similar outlook on life and how he is adjusting to her level of fame.

The Kansas City Chiefs player sat down for an interview with The Wall Street Journal —of all places — to talk business, life after footy and of course, Miss Swift herself.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we learned about their hot new union from the chat.

How Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Actually got together

For months now, we’d been made to believe that the golden couple had found each other after Travis rocked up to Taylor’s Kansas City Eras Tour gig at Arrowhead Stadium with a friendship bracelet with his number on it and a goal to get her attention. It’s a great story but it’s not exxaaccttly how it panned out.

Travis used a multi-pronged approach by alerting people in Taylor’s inner circle too.

“There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he told The Wall Street Journal.

While he didn’t know who the mystery Cupid was at the time, he found out later when Taylor hit him up via text not long after the show.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said.

Taylor hanging out with Travis’ mum Donna in the family and friends box. (Image: Getty Images / Tammy Ljungblad)

Travis also revealed that her family were already doing their bit to help Travis get Taylor’s attention.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker,” he said.

That’s very cute. If this does turn out to be an end-game union between the pair, those kids are going to be so chuffed at their cheeky matchmaking efforts.



Until now, fans of the new couple thought their first date was when Taylor rocked up to a Kansas City Chiefs game, cheering Travis on from the family and friends box in September. But it turns out they had dinner the night before.

“When I met her in New York, we had already kind of been talking, so I knew we could have a nice dinner and, like, a conversation, and what goes from there will go from there,” he told the publication.

Considering all the adorable PDA happening between the pair right now, I think it’s safe to say it’s going pretty well.

How he’s dealing with her level of fame

There’s no doubt that Taylor Swift experiences fame at a higher level than most people could even dream of. Many have hypothesized that the incredibly public nature of her life has been difficult for her past partners to deal with.

But Travis says that while he’s certainly not used to Taylor’s level of mind-boggling fame, he’s not scared of it.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them,” he began.

“I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.

“The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

BLESS THEM. (Image: Getty / Gotham, GC)

They have a similar outlook on family

Opposites do attract but having a similar outlook on life and family is a pretty good sign for a long-term relationship. According to Travis, they really do have a similar perspective on how family, life and business intersect.

“Everybody knows a family guy. Her team is her family. Her family does a lot of stuff in terms of the tour, the marketing, being around, so I think she has a lot of those values as well, which is right up my alley,” he said.

He went on to say that his inner circle told him not to “fuck this up,” which is advice we’ve all given to a mate who somehow stumbles into a good thing.

Fingers crossed he follows their advice!