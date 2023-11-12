Swifties Have Gone Into Chaos Mode Over Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s PDA On The Eras Tour

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance is in full swing, and fans are completely losing it over their lovey-dovey antics on the Eras Tour.

Long gone are the days of R Matty Healy and Joe Alwyn gossip — we are full throttle into the relationship of Taylor and Travis, baby.

I’m not even a big fan of Taylor. I just love to see healthy relationships flourish!

And now, Swifties are going full goblin mode after the pair packed on the PDA during the Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Over the weekend, Taylor continued her Eras Tour in Argentina, and it seems like her new boo-thang is tagging along for the ride. Of course, fans are already excited to see him support her in real life, but on top of that, the pair have made some adorable moves during the gig.

Here are just a few of the things that the Swifties are living for right now.

“Karma” lyric change

This one is definitely my Wattpad fantasy. A pop star changing a lyric in front of a packed arena just so the song is specific to you.

Basically, Taytay made a minor change to her song “Karma” to give a cheeky nod to Travis, who was present during the performance.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Taylor sang with a slight giggle.

If you’re unsure what the reference means, Taylor is paying homage to Travis’ NFL team, which is the Kansas City Chiefs. Prior to jumping on this tour, Taylor had been spotted attending a few of his games.

(Image source: Getty Images / Jason Hanna)

Swifties — doing the lord’s as always — managed to capture Travis’ reaction to the random lyric change. What’s even more adorable is that Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, was right next to him when it happened.

It’s the little giggle she let out before she sang the lyric change that gets me. I seriously love this for them.

A sneaky smooch

After her concert in Argentina, videos began to surface of Taylor running into the arms of Travis for a big SNOG.

Look, I don’t keep tabs on celebrities and their relationship — maybe — but I believe this is the first time we’ve seen the pair kiss in public. Regardless, the footage is so cute and romantic.

Peep the video below:

I am honestly cheesing at this footage. Like, how could you not be happy for her? Their relationship is so, so sweet.

Travis chants with fans before she jumps on stage

Before Taylor started the Eras Tours festivities, the Buenos Aires fans were chanting “Olé, Olé, Olé, Taylor, Taylor”.

And guess who was caught chanting for his gal? Travis, of course!

In one video, it seems like you can hear Travis’ chants loud and clear.

We love power couples who support each other!

I am unsure how the NFL season works, but I really hope Travis comes around for the Aussie leg of the tour because I am obsessed with this couple.

Since the footage of Travis and Taylor being the cutest couple has surfaced, Swifties and NFL fans have been sent into overdrive with the PDA.

I just love, love, and I’m feeling it from these two.

Wishing Tay Tay and Travis all the best for their relo.



Image source: X (formerly known as Twitter) / @inyourcardigan and @midiaTSBR