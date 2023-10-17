Rowdy Swifties At The Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Screenings Have Divided The Internet

Swifties are wreaking havoc once again. This time, they’re being slammed for causing a ruckus at the cinemas during screenings of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie, however, it seems like the internet is divided over their behaviour.

Although the world’s attention is currently on Taylor’s new boo-thang Travis Kelce, fans have recently gone wild over the premiere of her concert flick, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

And if you’re not too sure what the movie is all about — it’s basically a collection of Taylor’s performances on the Eras Tour. Kinda like a waaay higher quality version of your dance school’s end-of-year concert DVD. IYKYK.

Ever since the movie dropped, Swifties have packed into cinemas across the world like moths to a flame, and videos have surfaced on social media of fans treating the movie like a concert.

There are people straight-up moshing, fans with their camera lights on, and even Taylor Lautner was spotted doing backflips at one of the movie screenings. It’s quite lovely to see how big and loyal Taylor’s fanbase is, and if this was Beyoncé‘s Renaissance movie, best believe I would be doing flips outside of Mt Druitt Hoyts.

Despite most Swifties supporting this ~extra~ behaviour, some folks have other thoughts… more on the negative side.

“This is so embarrassing,” one user wrote on Sukhmani Kaur‘s (@sukhi.97_) TikTok.

“This gives me so much second-hand embarrassment,” wrote a second user.

One TikToker, Drew (@dailytaylortea), called out the audience at their screening of the Eras Tour movie. In Drew’s video, which now has more than 15.1 million views, a group of Swifties can be seen bowing alongside Taylor during the movie.

“This is so humiliating like are you not embarrassed??? Is theatre [etiquette] no longer a thing or,” they wrote in the caption.

Although I totally can understand where the “second-hand” embarrassment comes from, I think people need to remember that: A) most of the time, these are literally kids dancing to Taylor’s movie and B) Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is an opportunity for people to experience the show if they missed out on attending it in real life.

Also, as per Rolling Stone, Taylor has reportedly encouraged fans to treat screenings like the real concert.

I remember when the debate on theatre/cinema etiquette was sparked by Billie Eilish‘s concert movie after fans did the exact same thing.

As long as folks aren’t damaging property and hurting people, I reckon society will be fine with a few fans dancing and singing to Taylor Swift.

Catch me in a few months screaming on TikTok to Beyoncé’s Renaissance movie because we actually never got dates for that tour. Therefore, I’m getting my money’s worth.