These Clips Of Swifties Melting As Taylor Rocks Up To Multiple Eras Tour Screenings Are Gold

Praise the lord, the goddess herself has been dropping into movie theatres to celebrate the release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on the big screen. Could you even imagine the excitement in the room? I’d throw my popcorn everywhere…

At AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles, some very lucky Swifties were treated to an IRL speech from their hero before they watched the two-hour and 48-minute feature.

The reactions to her entrance were nearly as cinematic as the flick itself, with a whole lot of screaming and a big dose of “I love you’s” thrown in for good measure.

Big shoutout goes to this girl who literally looks like she’s about to faint from excitement.

The word on the street is that Taylor visited every single one of the 13 screens showing her Eras Tour movie at the venue.

From watching the various TikToks posted from the night, she even bothered to make a slightly different speech to each crowd.

A true pro — good on the riff.

In one speech, Taylor called her fans the “main characters in this film because that’s what made the tour magical”.

“That’s what made it different than anything I’ve ever done in my life is your attention to detail, your preparation, your passion, your intensity,” the singer said.

“You care so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us.

“It made us want to add even more shows and just keep doing the tour and I think that I just have never felt this way about anything, the way that I feel about this experience that we have had and continue to have.”

