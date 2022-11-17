Taylor Swift fans are fkn raging at Ticketmaster after absolute carnage during the Eras tour presale ticket release. Some tickets are now being resold for AU$42,000, which is like… an incomprehensible quantity of money to me.

In case you haven’t been following the epic Taylor-Swift-Ticketmaster-presale saga on Twitter, I shall break it down for you.

There’s a bit of important context here: Ticketmaster essentially has a monopoly on concert tickets in the US. It merged with Live Nation back in 2010.

Now, keep that in mind as we unpack the dramatic saga.

The presale was only supposed to be available to “verified fans” of Swift. You can register as a verified fan via Ticketmaster.

As reported by TIME, verified fans are supposed to get a notification which informs them if they’ll get access to a presale code or if they’ll be popped on a waitlist. It’s essentially designed to stop scalper bots getting their greedy little mitts on tickets.

But according to Swifties, actually buying tickets turned into absolute chaos. They took to Twitter to vent their frustration at long wait times and site crashes.

Is there any experience more frustrating than waiting in line for a ticket queue only for the site to crash? I grow about six grey hairs every time I try and get concert tickets.

There was also a specific presale for people with Capital One credit cards — that presale was moved from Tuesday 15 November to Wednesday 16 to try and deal with the ticket demand.

Can Taylor Swift fans have a redo on tickets sales? @Ticketmaster clearly wasn’t prepared for this amount of traffic, and all verified fans with actual presale codes are unable to buy tickets. The site has done nothing but crash. — Lexi (@LexiHernnandez) November 15, 2022

im already seeing people selling their Taylor swift tickets, its been 7 minutes since the presale started. there should be regulation for resale like not being able to sell it for more than the price you paid — mariane (@undrunkloving) November 15, 2022

To our brave Taylor Swift presale soldiers, we salute you pic.twitter.com/k2yXhjY2yC — CT jones (@zoectjones) November 15, 2022

If anyone is wondering how the presale for Taylor swift tickets is going: pic.twitter.com/vEvzcXq4KX — Grace (@GoughnourGrace) November 15, 2022

The whole situation is giving big “Anti-Hero” energy.

According to Ticketmaster, there was a “historically unprecedented demand” for tickets and legit “millions” of people tried to access the presale.

The company said “hundreds of thousands of tickets” were sold in a statement on November 16.

Per SBS, a Ticketmaster spokesperson said the amount of people signed up for presale more than doubled the number of actual tickets available for purchase.

And despite fans waiting legit hours in online queues, a number of resale sites are already selling tickets at wildly marked up prices.

The ABC reported some resale sites were slinging tickets from prices of AU$500 (US$338) to AU$42,000 (US$28,350). $42,000 is like… a yearly salary. What the fuck.

Other Swifties said there was a lack of accessible seating when they were finally able to secure tickets.

Author and activist Emily Ladau tweeted that she spent two hours in the queue only to find there were no more wheelchair accessible tickets available for her show.

FUMING. A thread: Hi @Ticketmaster. You're the problem. It's you. Tried to get @taylorswift13 tickets for me and a friend at @MetLifeStadium through @CapitalOne presale. Waited for over 2 hours in the queue, got in, no wheelchair accessible seats available. pic.twitter.com/JAOKKNIgZY — Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) November 16, 2022

According to Ladau, she called the company’s accessible ticket helpline only to be told it couldn’t sell accessible presale tickets over the phone.

“[The Ticketmaster employee] says I have to buy regular seats, show up to the venue and ask them to give me accessible seats because ‘they have to accomodate you by ADA law’,” she wrote.

“No sir. Ticketmaster has to sell me accessible tickets online like everyone else.”

She pointed out that according to the American Disabilities Act [ADA], venues actually have to sell tickets for accessible seats “in the same manner and under the same conditions as all other ticket sales”.

I do not care if this seems silly and inconsequential in the grand scheme of things. Can I live without seeing @taylorswift13? Sure. I know lots of people are scrambling for tickets. But being wheelchair users should NOT be the reason my friend and I are shut out of having fun. — Emily Ladau (@emily_ladau) November 16, 2022

In the replies, someone else wrote they’d seen a user tweeting about “accidentally” buying an accesible seat online.

“It’s sickening that people bought those seats, it’s really making me question if I can support Taylor anymore,” they added.

In short, the whole thing sounds like an absolute mess. I send my condolences to all the Swifties who just want to cry to folklore live.

taylor swift actually wrote the great war about ticketmaster presale codes — daniela! ☻ (@whoisdanianyway) November 14, 2022

And they’re all in the Taylor Swift presale queue rn https://t.co/9ybWMfsMef — t (@cIitarek) November 15, 2022

ticketmaster preparing for taylor swift presale: pic.twitter.com/DlaSYKFFS1 — mad elegant 🐍 (@sydinrealtime) November 15, 2022

As well as fan ire, the situation has also drawn criticism from US congresspeople.

Both Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and David Cilline tweeted criticism of Ticketmaster, calling out its merger with Live Nation.

.@Ticketmaster's excessive wait times and fees are completely unacceptable, as seen with today's @taylorswift13 tickets, and are a symptom of a larger problem.



It’s no secret that Live Nation-Ticketmaster is an unchecked monopoly. — Congressman David N. Cicilline (@RepCicilline) November 15, 2022

Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly, it’s merger with LiveNation should never have been approved, and they need to be reigned in.



Break them up. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2022

According to Bloomberg, the Tennessee Attorney General is also looking into the ticket drama after his office received complaints.

Honestly, after reading these Taylor Swift ticket tales, I’ll never complain about a crashing ticket queue again.

While Taylor hasn’t announced an Australian Eras tour yet, she did say via Instagram international dates would be “announced as soon as we can”.

Aussie fans, maybe start prepping your best “Mastermind” era if you wanna snag tickets.