As Expected, The First Release Of Taylor Swift Eras Tickets Was Plagued With Glitches & Chaos

The first tickets for the Taylor Swift Eras tour released this morning as part of the AMEX presale and, unsurprisingly, shit hit the fan before anyone could even buy anything. We weren’t kidding when we said this was going to be a bloodbath.

Taylor Swift tickets went on sale for the first time in Australia today, as part of a VIP pre-sale for AMEX Express Cardholders before the Frontier Members pre-sale on Wednesday, and then general tickets on Friday (you can read all about how and where to nab Taylor Swift tickets here).

The VIP packages on sale today were to release at 10 am for the Sydney leg and 2 pm for the Melbourne leg, with prices ranging from $899.90 to $1,249.60, all with allocated seating that you wouldn’t get to choose. If you thought that would somehow lesson demand though, you’d be mistaken.

In true Swiftie fashion, fans were on the AMEX ticket site with their fingers hovering above the refresh button nice and early, resulting in the website crashing half an hour before the sale.

Imagine waiting hours in queues only to have the site crash on you. You’d think these websites would be prepared given what happened in the infamous Taylor Swift Ticketmaster incident but nope.

Ticketek released a statement on Twitter apologising to Swifties and redirecting them to its own site, which managed to withstand the raw, uncontainable power of desperate fans.

Well, mostly anyway. Swifties on Twitter have reported glitches from high traffic online.

However, Ticketek has maintained that its site is working fine.

While the AMEX site did end up getting its shit together eventually (two hours after the tickets went live), the whole saga resulted in lots of confusion and frustration as fans who were in the queue either missed out or didn’t know WTF was going on.

All this and it’s not even general sale… praying for you all.

