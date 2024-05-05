Richard Gadd’s Conduct ‘Investigated’ By Baby Reindeer Producers After Actress’ Claims Go Viral

Richard Gadd, creator and star of smash-hit series Baby Reindeer, was “investigated” by the show’s producers over his “professional conduct”, a report has revealed.

Deadline reports that Gadd was questioned by production company Clerkenwell Films after a thread posted to X (formerly Twitter) by actress Reece Lyons.

In the thread, Lyons recalled being romantically pursued by an unnamed actor-writer who had also encouraged her to audition for a role in the series he was writing. While Lyons didn’t name Gadd in her thread, Deadline independently verified his identity for its report.

After meeting in a London theatre bar in 2021 after Lyons performed her one-woman show Overflow, Lyons claimed that Gadd told her about a series he was writing.

Lyons, who is transgender, was told about the role of Teri (ultimately played by Nava Mau in Baby Reindeer). On X, Lyons claimed:

“The role in question was that of his ex-girlfriend, a trans woman. I told him I was interested in auditioning and asked him to get in touch with my agent.”

Deadline reports that in the days after the conversation took place, the pair continued to communicate and Gadd eventually asked Lyons out on a date. According to the outlet, they went on four dates between October and November in 2021, before Gadd “ended the relationship in December”.

Lyons said on X that she had tried to “end things prematurely” as she “didn’t think the conflation of the upcoming audition and dating each other at the same time was wise”. She indicates that she felt hesitant to break things off, and said: “would [he] feel slighted, and I wouldn’t get the chance to audition?”



According to Deadline, Lyons submitted her taped audition for Baby Reindeer in March 2022, six months after she met Gadd and three months after their relationship had ended.



Deadline reports that although Gadd didn’t have complete control of Baby Reindeer casting, he did provide feedback to Clerkenwell Films on audition tapes. After Lyons received a rejection from casting company Nina Gold Casting, Deadline says that she asked Gadd for feedback.

Lyons wrote on X: “‘Your audition was exceptional,’ he said as he consoled me over the phone. ‘But it’s out of my hands. Netflix is looking for somebody who’s already a star.’”

Lyons then claimed she asked about the future of their relationship and that Gadd allegedly responded: “It’s not going to work. You’re too confrontational for me.”

While Lyons said on X that she “was not a victim of any type of ‘abuse’”, she was clearly uncomfortable with the dynamic of her encounters with Gadd.

Deadline reports that after Lyons’ post went somewhat viral, Clerkenwell Films came to Richard Gadd with questions about his relationship with Reece Lyons. The outlet says Gadd had not previously disclosed the relationship to the production company.

After questioning Gadd and corresponding with Lyons over email, Clerkenwell Films cleared Gadd of any wrongdoing. A Clerkenwell Films source was quoted by Deadline as indicating: “[Lyons’] account and other evidence was enough to conclude that Gadd behaved professionally and casting decisions were not compromised.”

It’s not the only controversy surrounding the wildly successful Baby Reindeer, a series based on the true story of Richard Gadd being stalked by a woman for four years.

The real-life inspiration behind the series’ stalker character Martha has threatened legal action after her real identity was uncovered by Baby Reindeer fans.

PEDESTRIAN.TV has reached out to representatives for Reece Lyons and Richard Gadd for comment.