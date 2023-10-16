Katy Perry Shares What She Thinks Of Former Enemy Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Hard Launch

On Monday Taylor Swift stepped out on the town in New York City hand in hand with her NFL beau Travis Kelce officially hard launching their relationship to the world. Congratulations to the adult equivalent of the high school football star and the head cheerleader! I’m happy for them! And it turns out I’m not the only one. Even Taylor’s former pop nemesis Katy Perry is on board with their budding relationship.

Vogue Magazine posted a series of pap pics taken of Travis and Taylor getting out of a car. He looks huge and protective. She looks demure and gorgeous. It’s truly a sight to be seen.



The “California Girls” singer took to the comments on Vogues‘ post writing, “I ship”.

Simple, elegant, understated.

Side note, Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness also commented with a happy teary eye emoji. Cute!

Katy is just the latest celeb to weigh in on the viral relationship. Don’t Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde recently put her two cents in via a spicy Instagram Story that sent fans wild.

In case you don’t know why this is such a big deal, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had a long-running and publicised feud from 2013 and 2018 and not to be dramatic but it’s one of the cornerstones of pop culture lore.

This was before the beef but it’s just like they *knew*. (Image: Getty Images / Lester Cohen)

The duo started off as pals in 2009. After all, they were two big up-and-comers of the pop scene. They tweeted each other, they went to each other’s birthday parties and they even performed one of Katy’s songs together in 2010.

But in 2013 they had a falling out over three backup dancers who allegedly ditched the end of Taylor’s Red tour to go join Katy on her Prismatic tour.

In 2014, Taylor immortalised the feud by talking to Rolling Stone.

“It had to do with business,” Taylor said.



“She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.”

And shortly after the article was released, Katy tweeted: “Watch out for the Regina George in sheep’s clothing…”

Soon after, many fans suspected that Taylor’s hit single “Bad Blood” was written about Katy.

In 2016 Katy tweeted that she’d be down to collaborate with Taylor if she apologised. But Taylor was a woman scorned and she held on to the bad blood for a couple more years.

While Taylor kept her mouth shut about it from this point on, in 2017, Katy went on James Corden‘s Carpool Karaoké segment and opened up about the beef.

“Honestly it’s really like she started it and it’s time for her to finish it,” she said.

“I tried to talk to her about it but she wouldn’t speak to me. There was a full shut down and then she wrote a song about me.”

This squabble reached boiling point in June 2017 when Taylor released her entire music catalogue available on Spotify the day Katy released her album Witness. Ouchie mama!

Then in 2018, Katy had enough and sent Taylor an olive branch. A literal olive branch. After sitting with the branch and her feelings, in 2019, Taylor returned the gesture by sending a plate of cookies to Katy with “peace at last” written on the plate in icing.

Just so you know next time I have beef with my friends I will only be apologising with these props.

And to put the icing on the cake (or…cookie) Katy even appeared in Taylor’s music video for “You Need To Calm Down” and all was right with the world. The sun came out. Equilibrium returned. The pop girlies were thriving again.

Since then, they’ve been publicly very amicable and it’s lovely to see.

Katy’s comment on Vogue‘s post is just another way she can use her voice to support Taylor and I love that.