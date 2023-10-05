A New Theory Suggests That Taylor Swift’s BF Is A Ruse To Distract Us From Some Shady Shit

You best believe that the mega celebs of today have a highly skilled team of professionals in their arsenal to deflect, dispel and distract the public. Consider them a savvy crew of publicists and social media masterminds (and maybe even SEO experts) at the ready to control a narrative on behalf of their A-list client. Given the chokehold Taylor Swift has on *gestures at everything* we have no doubt she would have one of the biggest ‘teams’ in the industry.

There’s a new theory that has popped up online and it suggests that TayTay and her professional puppet masters are allegedly using some witchcraft to deflect media attention from her penchant for ripping the arsehole out of the ozone layer with her excessive private jet usage.

I was never good at science in school but I’ll give my best shot at explaining the theory. Allegedly, Taylor is dating Travis Kelce to take the heat off her lacklustre sustainability. I know, I know, it sounds like a reach, but hear me out.

Taylor Swift reportedly has “high hopes” of a romance with Travis Kelce, Us Weekly reports:



“She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”



🔗: https://t.co/u1qM7rtoZY pic.twitter.com/b90XhuZcWE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 4, 2023

Over the past couple of years Taylor has been copping heat for being one of the worst offenders of adding to greenhouse gas emissions by flying private jets literally everywhere. According to a report released by sustainability marketing agency Yard, Taylor flew on a private jet 170 times in January alone which roughly equates to 8,293.54 metric tons of CO2 emissions. Their figures estimated that the impact of her flight schedule in one month was equal to the emissions released by 1000 homes over the course of an entire year. Huge yikes.

So, yeah, that does not look good for Taylor’s rep. While she’s hardly the only person in the world committing harmful environmental practices, her behaviour is certainly worthy of reprimand. But instead of cutting down on the private jets, why not bring in some nifty SEO practices to scrub the internet of any bad press in regards to Taylor Swift and flying private? If TayTay is dating an NFL player who will regularly play a team named the New York Jets, Google searches will begin to flood with ‘Taylor Swift Jets’. Then all of a sudden the articles calling out her private jet proclivities will get pushed further and further down the search list.

#TravisKelce #TheShowOff #PTV ♬ original sound – PEDESTRIAN.TV @pedestriantv From one tight end to another, I can't help but wonder whether there's a conspiracy going on. 🤔 Shout out to @grace weissend for the theory!

A PR Masterclasses 🤌



Taylor Swift attended the Jets game as a strategic SEO play to bury her jet emissions stories. 🤯



Genius. pic.twitter.com/tITIketCgR — Britney Muller 🇺🇦 (@BritneyMuller) October 3, 2023

Making the first 500 google results for “Taylor Swift + jets” stuff about a football game pic.twitter.com/OsSbSpvHFC — G. L. (@gldivittorio) October 2, 2023

Sounds pretty far-fetched right? Yes, but also at this point we’re all pretty clued in to how far celebs will go to keep their image clean and free from negative press. Taylor genuinely could be in love with Travis or it could be a meticulously planned attack on flood out bad news. It sounds outrageous but not totally out of the realm of possibilities.

We’ll truly know if this theory has legs if Travis Kelce‘s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, only draw the New York Jets for the rest of the season. Watch out, there are loyal Swifties everywhere. Even in the NFL.