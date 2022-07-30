A report is claiming America’s sweetheart Ms Taylor Swift has the highest carbon emission from private jet usage of any celeb. Kylie Jenner step aside I guess!

Digital marketing agency Yard released a sustainability study focused on which celebs are using their private jets the most. Get them!!

The company used data from Celebrity Jets and found some pretty disgusting stats.

For example, the company found that celebs have produced an average of 376.64 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each in 2022. And we’re in July. July!

While Kylie Jenner was rightfully slammed for using her private jet to make 17 minute flights, it turns out she’s not even one of the worst offenders. According to Yard, Jenner is 19th on the list for private jet induced carbon emissions.

Taylor Swift’s private jet though? Number one, baby.

The average flight time of her jet was 80 minutes and the shortest recorded flight was 36 minutes. Babe, just take the train? Invest in a bike? Get an electric car and hire a chauffeur and you’ll be set?

The total time spent in the air was a whopping 15.9 days across 170 flights.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Taylor Swift’s rep said that she regularly “loaned out” her jet to other people. How generous.

“To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect,” they said.

I mean, maybe that goes some of the way to explaining her 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon emissions but still. Eat all the private jets.

taylor swift has emitted more co2 this year than an average US american does within 550 years and more than a person from india in over 4,300 years pic.twitter.com/KQggHAU3ZE — Bes D. Marx (@BesDMarx) July 29, 2022

can yall stop lying, everyone knows taylor swift destroyed her jet with a chainsaw🙄 pic.twitter.com/QySK1om88a — Dr. Tushar (@reputushion) July 29, 2022

Taylor Swift makes history as this year’s artist with the most CO2 emissions. She is the first female musician to do so 🏆 https://t.co/gJrdWXwkKU — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) July 29, 2022

taylor swift polluting the earth by using a private jet once every 2 days so there’s no more ‘salt air’ for swifties to talk about — gab 💗 (@fkalwigs) July 29, 2022

The rest of the top 10 list includes Floyd Mayweather, Jay-Z, A-Rod, Blake Shelton, Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, Oprah Winfrey and Travis Scott.

Some of these flight times are honestly just absurd: Oprah’s jet apparently took a 14 minute flight in California. Floyd Mayweather’s took a 10 minute flight and Steve Spielberg’s took an 18 minute flight. Flight times of under 20 minutes? Once again, I am politely requesting these people look into electric cars or like, the bus.

“Abolish private jets” is my new personal manifesto. No one needs a fucking private jet. And no private jet needs to take well over 100 trips every year — that’s simply absurd.

Celebrities are the ones with the money and power to actually make meaningful changes when it comes to protecting the environment. Put those millions of dollars somewhere useful please!

I guess the rich and famous legit do not care about the climate because they’re the only ones who can afford not to.