Kylie Jenner Beefed W/ A TikToker Over What He Allegedly Saw While Delivering Food To Her House

Known billionaire Kylie Jenner is beefing with a TikToker and accused him of “lying” about what he saw while delivering a grocery order to her house.

A TikToker and Instacart delivery person called Pablo Tamayo posted a video claiming he’d delivered pepperoni to Kylie Jenner’s house.

“As I’m driving by [the house] I see all this security and stuff. I’m like, ‘wait, this house looks so familiar, why?’,” he said in the video.

He then apparently realised it was Kylie Jenner’s house and said he looked it up online to confirm his suspicions.

“[The order] is under the name of Ashton so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something,” he said in the video.

“But they said I can’t leave it out and that I have to call and go to the gate. I’m so nervous I’m shaking.”

Tamayo filmed himself walking up to the house to give the order to someone at the gate.

After he made the delivery, Tamayo filmed himself back in the car. He claimed he was allowed to come in through the gate and leave the very important pepperoni (VIP) delivery at the front door. He also spoke about being able to “look into” the house.

“I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream.”

But Kylie hit back at some of the claims in now-deleted TikTok comments. I feel like celebs have better things to do than beefing with TikTokers but hey, I’m not a billionaire!

Kylie shared a video of her making a sandwich. A pepperoni sandwich in fact — the pepperoni allegedly at the heart of this whole tale.

In the comments, Jenner disputed some of Tamayo’s claims including his description of there being a river in the grounds of the house.

“No one comes through the gate! The river ?? No river. The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way, sorry. Recipe coming soon lol,” she said in one comment, per The Cut.

“I did not order this myself. He WAS tipped through the app. Lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry ??” Kylie alleged.

Only one of her comments is still live on the video: “if you don’t know what I’m talking about just carry on”.

In an important note though, that sandwich looks absolutely bloody delicious.