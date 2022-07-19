Kylie Jenner is getting dragged online *again* for a) bragging about her and Travis Scott‘s private jets and b) using hers to take flights as short as three minutes. Friendly reminder that eating the rich is environment friendly.

Kylie uploaded the picture at the centre of the storm on Instagram over the weekend, showing herself and Travis hugging between two private jets.

“You wanna take mine or yours?” she captioned the tacky post.

Kylie Jenner's Instagram post of her private jet which has generated much backlash.
Image source: Instagram @kyliejenner

Earlier that week, Twitter account @CelebJets posted one of Kylie’s plane routes after she flew from Camarillo to Van Nuys (both in California), estimating the trip would take only three minutes. If she was driving, it would have taken 45 minutes.

The trip ended up taking 17 minutes — which is somehow worse because that means Kylie Jenner dumped all that carbon into the atmosphere to shave off, what, 28 minutes from her commute?

Just to give you some perspective, a single private jet can emit two tonnes of CO2 in one hour.

Unsurprisingly, those of us who are branded agents of the climate crisis for using a clothes dryer or occasionally shopping at ASOS were not fkn impressed.

The comments on Kylie’s post quickly filled with fans calling her out for her flippant use of jets, which she’s copped heat for before — she once showed up in a private jet just to pick up Kendall Jenner for lunch.

“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1 per cent  gets to pump tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” one person wrote.

“Your waste of gas emissions or mine?” another corrected the caption.

Twitter was equally enraged at the out-of-touch post, with people pointing out that our individual efforts to curb climate change are pointless when rich people create more harm than we can over offset.

This feels like a good time to mention the concept of our “carbon footprint” was actually created by BP to take the heat off of fossil fuel companies and direct it towards individuals.

During the pandemic, when half the world was locked down, our global carbon emissions were barely impacted — because it literally does not matter if we all never drive again if fossil fuel companies and the 1 per cent continue to destroy the environment.

So yeah, it’s pretty frustrating to know all the hard work you do to prevent the acceleration of climate change is nullified every time Kylie Jenner decides to go on a trip that takes longer than 10 minutes.

Instead of guilting each other for using plastic straws and buying cheap clothes, lets collectively phase the rich out of existence, shall we?

Image: Frazer Harrison via Getty Images / Instagram @kyliejenner