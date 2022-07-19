Kylie Jenner is getting dragged online *again* for a) bragging about her and Travis Scott‘s private jets and b) using hers to take flights as short as three minutes. Friendly reminder that eating the rich is environment friendly.

Kylie uploaded the picture at the centre of the storm on Instagram over the weekend, showing herself and Travis hugging between two private jets.

“You wanna take mine or yours?” she captioned the tacky post.

Earlier that week, Twitter account @CelebJets posted one of Kylie’s plane routes after she flew from Camarillo to Van Nuys (both in California), estimating the trip would take only three minutes. If she was driving, it would have taken 45 minutes.

The trip ended up taking 17 minutes — which is somehow worse because that means Kylie Jenner dumped all that carbon into the atmosphere to shave off, what, 28 minutes from her commute?

Kylie Jenner's Jet Took off from Camarillo, California, US. Going to Van Nuys, California, US (VNY, Van Nuys Airport) arriving in ~3m. pic.twitter.com/Jo0ZAfaJ69 — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 13, 2022

Just to give you some perspective, a single private jet can emit two tonnes of CO2 in one hour.

Unsurprisingly, those of us who are branded agents of the climate crisis for using a clothes dryer or occasionally shopping at ASOS were not fkn impressed.

The comments on Kylie’s post quickly filled with fans calling her out for her flippant use of jets, which she’s copped heat for before — she once showed up in a private jet just to pick up Kendall Jenner for lunch.

“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1 per cent gets to pump tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” one person wrote.

“Your waste of gas emissions or mine?” another corrected the caption.

Twitter was equally enraged at the out-of-touch post, with people pointing out that our individual efforts to curb climate change are pointless when rich people create more harm than we can over offset.

Europe is on fire, meanwhile Kylie Jenner is taking 15 minute trips in her private jet. I could recycle everything, buy all my clothes second hand, compost and grow my own food for the rest of my life and it wouldn’t even begin to offset the footprint from one of her flights. — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) July 18, 2022

Oh but I must cycle to work , use paper straws, limit beef consumption in order to reduce my carbon footprint? https://t.co/suuIHUOK1v — Chøks. (@TheFairerOan) July 16, 2022

kylie jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? explain — ✨just vibes✨ (@MaFavRaps) July 16, 2022

Kylie Jenner flying private has zero impact on the world but me using a plastic straw is where people draw the line… — SLIM. (@_slimarella_) July 16, 2022

This feels like a good time to mention the concept of our “carbon footprint” was actually created by BP to take the heat off of fossil fuel companies and direct it towards individuals.

During the pandemic, when half the world was locked down, our global carbon emissions were barely impacted — because it literally does not matter if we all never drive again if fossil fuel companies and the 1 per cent continue to destroy the environment.

80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 17, 2022

Please keep recycling & reducing your waste so Kylie Jenner can use her private jet 🙏 So brave x — Shane Beatty (@ShaneBeattyNews) July 18, 2022

Kylie Jenner using 583 private jets a week for transport spewing carbon into the atmosphere while Earth heads towards an extinction level climate catastrophe pic.twitter.com/xtPhePTZOB — J5TT (@J5TT_L) July 18, 2022

So yeah, it’s pretty frustrating to know all the hard work you do to prevent the acceleration of climate change is nullified every time Kylie Jenner decides to go on a trip that takes longer than 10 minutes.

Instead of guilting each other for using plastic straws and buying cheap clothes, lets collectively phase the rich out of existence, shall we?