Swifties, jump on your white horses and gallop round ‘cos Ms Taylor Swift herself has hinted that we could be getting 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Taylor’s releasing another re-record from 1989 and this time it’s “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”.

Let’s break down the facts. Taylor released her first 1989 Taylor’s Version in September 2021. That was the iconic, unbeatable “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”.

Two months later she debuted her re-released album Red, dubbed Red (Taylor’s Version). We sang, we wept, we all became enemies of Jake Gyllenhaal for life.

Taylor Swift announced she’d be re-recording her first six albums. That’s because the record label she was signed to while making those albums owned the masters — the original recordings — of those songs. They then sold them to a music company owned by Scooter Braun and Taylor said she didn’t know the deal was taking place. Essentially it was messy AF.

Hence why Taylor’s re-recording to her old albums: so she can own the masters. We love to see it.

Since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) fans have been speculating about whether 2014’s 1989 or 2010’s Speak Now would be the next album to get a full re-record.

Taylor dropping “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” would imply it’s the former. But Ms Swift hasn’t just released the song willy nilly. Oh no. Queen Easter Egg would never.

It’s featured on the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty, a new Amazon TV show based on Jenny Han’s book series of the same name. Han also wrote To All The Boys I Loved Before so it’s sure to be a fkn doozy.

Taylor shared the trailer — and by extension the song — on her Instagram.

“Thank you @jennyhan for debuting my version of ‘This Love’ in the trailer for @thesummeriturnedpretty!!” Taylor Swift wrote.

“I’ve always been so proud of this song and I’m very 🥺🥺🥺 about this turn of events — ‘This Love (Taylor’s Version)’ comes out tonight at m i d n i g h t!”

Taylor Swift should indeed be “so proud” of this song because I have in fact been crying to it since age 12.

The song re-release could be everything to do with the TV show and nothing to do with an imminent 1989 (Taylor’s Version). But Taylor Swift’s follow up Insta has left me wondering otherwise.

I’ll grab my detective’s hat and red string and meet you in the drawing room.

On Friday, Taylor Swift posted a pic of the single cover. It had 1989 era vibes and her caption has was also a big ‘ol 1989 throwback.

“‘This Love’ (My version!) is out & I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiralling, it’s fine,” she wrote.

And you know what the best way to relive the 1989 tour would be? By re-recording the album. Boom. Case closed.

Obviously I’d be jazzed with a re-release of Speak Now. But I think it’s high time we got a 10 minute long version of “Style (Taylor’s Version)” with actual Harry Styles in the music video.

Please Taylor, gimme gimme.