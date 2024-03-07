If there’s anything that Swifties want more than a ticket to Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, it’s reputation (Taylor’s Version). Although there’s yet to be an official announcement from their idol, a cheeky little trailer might indicate when fans can finally listen to the legit version of the career-changing album.

As a social Swiftie — someone who only listens to T-Swizzle if it’s brought on by another party — I would argue that reputation is one of her most polarising albums. Mostly because of how this single album, which featured bangers like Look What You Made Me Do and …Ready for it?, kinda flipped the script on Tay Tay’s legit reputation and artistry.

For folks who might not know the ~lore~ behind reputation, Swift announced dropped the album by completely wiping her social media and only sharing a video of a slithering, hissing snake. This then led to her dropping the single Look What You Made Me Do followed by the full album announcement.

The whole album, the way it dropped and just the lead single itself was a big-ass vessel for Swift and her commentary on how she was portrayed in the media, her feuds with various celebrities and relationships.

Again, as an outsider looking in, reputation was quite iconic.

Naturally, as Swift continues to remake her albums due to that huge shitstorm surrounding the record label that has the rights to her original recordings, Swifties are waiting for the day reputation (Taylor’s version) becomes an actual thing.

Well now, according to a cheeky trailer for an NFL docuseries, it seems that the re-recordings of the pop album will be available for fans soon.

Here’s everything we know about reputation (taylor’s version)

When will Taylor Swift’s reputation (taylor’s version) come out?

Unfortunately, there’s no official drop date for reputation (Taylor’s version), however, it seems that it DOES exist.

According to PEOPLE, Swift’s version of “Look What You Made Me Do” was featured in a trailer for Apple TV+’s docuseries The Dynasty: New England Patriots.

For Aussies Swifties who may not know what it’s about, it’s a show that will follow the New England Patriots and their rise to NFL stardom. I gues the show is quite fitting, as NFL is the sport that Travis Kelce — AKA Swift’s boyfriend — plays.

Knowing that this version of the iconic track exists somewhere on Swift’s floppy disk, it definitely means that reputation (Taylor’s version) is somewhat done OR is in the works.

What songs will feature on reputation (taylor’s version)?

Unfortunately, with no official announcement there’s no official tracklist. But with the recent release of the Apple TV+ trailer, we know for a fact that “Look What You Made Me Do” will be on it.

I mean, it wouldn’t be reputation without “Look What You Made Me Do”.

Like all of Taylor’s Version albums, all of the songs in the OG should be on the tracklist. But I’m really hoping she comes through with two or 10 vault tracks for extras. Hehe.

Which albums have Taylor Swift re-recorded?

Swift has currently re-recorded four of her OG albums.

1989 — original version released in 2014, with Taylor’s Version dropping in 2023.

Speak Now — original version released in 2010, with Taylor’s Version dropping in 2023.

Red — original version released in 2012, with Taylor’s Version dropping in 2021.

Fearless — original version released in 2008, with Taylor’s Version dropping in 2021.

Actually, looking at this list, I am seeing a cheeky little pattern when it comes to album releases for Swift.

I am now predicting that reputation (Taylor’s version) will drop sometime after she releases her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poet’s Department. Just to keep that double release a year vibe going!

I guess Swifties will have to continue waiting in the purgatory that is Taylor Swift’s possible release of reputation (T-Swizzle’s version).

But at least, with this NFL trailer, there’s a glimmer of hope that it’s coming out soon.

For now, we’ll just jam out to The Tortured Poet’s Department when it drops on April 19.

