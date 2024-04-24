Rising Artist Loosie Grind On Why Queer Music Spaces Are So Damn Important For The Community

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Banquet to help connect Aussies with up-and-coming musicians.

As a music-obsessed Aussie, it’s so exciting to see our queer artists get the recognition they deserve. From Troye Sivan wracking up Grammy nominations, musical icon Natalie Bassingthwaighte coming out, to our newest up-and-coming artist, Loosie Grind.

She is the pop girly we need right now, who learnt to produce and DJ during the pandemic when times were certainly looking a lil grim. Flash forward a few years, Loosie Grind is trailblazing the scene with her pure talent and commitment to uplifting the LGBTQIA+ community — you may have even caught her set during Sydney World Pride. Alongside Jacqui Cunningham and Troy Beman at W Sydney’s rooftop bar in the leadup.

Image: Jordan Munns

While the music scene has come a long way in terms of inclusivity, there’s still a while to go, which is why it’s so important to have artists like Loosie Grind AKA Madison Sussich – paving the way with an all-femme team, and committing to only playing gender-balanced lineups.

If you’re a fan of Charli XCX’s vibrant hyperpop and Megan Thee Stallion’s booty-shaking beats, you’ll probably be swept up in Loosie’s music, which she describes as “bossin’, bratty, booty-lovin, confident, impactful and vibrant.”

“My music isn’t to make men happy, and my brand isn’t to appease the male gaze – it’s for the girls, gays and theys to shake their asses to,” she explained. Can we please get this in big letters on a billboard for the men in the back?

Australia’s music scene has faced significant challenges recently — and Sussich reckons that it’s an important time for punters to stan new artists.

“It’s getting scary and tense out there for creatives and artists who need your support,” she explained. “I want to see people surrendering to the idea of not knowing who the names are on the lineup but are keen to go and find out. More people LOVING the latest Unearthed artist that is yet to be fully tapped into!”

Look, there’s no denying as a country we have tall poppy syndrome. When someone gets ‘too’ popular we cut them down and gatekeep the small artists we currently have. But it’s time to let our talent thrive.

Sussich puts it best, “It’s sexy to be loud and proud of whose music and vibe you’re fuckin’ with xoxo.”

Image: Tara Johnson

It takes a whole lot of confidence to get up on stage and perform for strangers, so the legend herself assured me with tips for feeling yourself like playing a thotty song, calling your friends for support and even putting on a hot outfit.

If you’re wondering where to start with Loosie, her first single featuring her own vocals, ‘La La,’ is out now.

“If you’re living in the same universe as me, chances are you are also stressed about the cost of living, the news on our feeds, the shitty people we sometimes have to deal with,” she explained. “Forget that text you were in the middle of replying to, yes you can dance with your hands throwing in the air looking like a fool, yeah you’ve got work tomorrow but right now you don’t, dance, whatever makes you feel free and sexy or silly.”

Want to do your part to support local Aussie artists? Alert the group chat and dance to Loosie Grind in person here:

Loosie Grind Upcoming Gigs

Friday, April 19 — Abercrombie, Sydney

Friday, April 26 — The Royal, Bondi

Saturday, April 27 — HEYDAY, Wollongong

Saturday, May 11 — Rhythm At Dusk, Newcastle