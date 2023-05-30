Swifties Are Convinced Harry Styles Will Collab On 1989 (Taylor’s Version) & 2012 Me Is Shaking

I am back in my 2012 era, which is to say I am fangirling over the union of my queen Taylor Swift and the object of my 13-year-old self’s affection, Harry Styles, yet again.

While the obvious quip is that this pairing never goes out of Style, it’s never been more true after a TikTok user shared a screenshot of what appears to be proof that Blondie and Hazza are going to collab on the re-release of her 2014 album, 1989.

ICYMI: Swift announced in 2019 that she’d be re-recording her first six albums because the record label she was signed to at the time they were released, owned the masters, A.K.A the OG recording. They were then sold to music tycoon Scooter Braun without her consent and thus, the re-releases, dubbed Taylor’s Version, were born in Swift’s bid to reclaim her music.

Miss thang is currently on her Eras world tour, during which she announced that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is dropping on July 7.

While fans (me) were screaming, crying, throwing up over the news, some noted that she’s been visiting the iconic Electric Lady Studios in NYC between tour dates, spurring rumours she’s already working on 1989‘s re-record.

Of course, this album features the song Style, which, for obvious reasons, has long been rumoured to be about Tay Tay and Harry’s brief romance from late 2012 to early 2013.

Its lyrics describe a bloke with “long hair, slicked back, white t-shirt”, which echoes the former One Direction member’s style in the early 2010s.

Swifties also reckon Taylor publicly supporting Harry with a standing ovation at the 2023 Grammy Awards indicates that something fishy is going down BTS. And, in my state of delulu, I am also choosing to believe this.

Anyway, back to le TikTok.

User @kristenontour shared a frantic clip on May 19, green-screening a since-deleted Tweet that seemingly confirmed fans’ suspicions that a Taylor X Harry collab is incoming.

“#RUMOUR | Harry has been listed as an owner for a trademark that has been filed for ‘Style (Taylor’s Version) [Remix]‘,” the Tweet read.

It was accompanied by a screenshot that listed the song in what appears to be a trademark catalogue, complete with its own serial number in the directory.

The track is reportedly “owned by” Swift and Styles, as well as Columbia Records and Sony Entertainment, LLC, but before you get your bejewelled knickers in a knot, I have some bad news.

After a quick squiz on the United States Patent and Trademark Office website, it appears the serial number listed in the TikTok doesn’t refer to the Style re-recording, but to an organisation called Compassion Worldwide.

So, as much as it pains me to say this, it feels safe to assume that the original screenshot hinting at a Haylor collab was photoshopped.

BRB, entering my Reputation era.

Image: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur, Samir Hussein