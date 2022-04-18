The Swifties have gone wild, literally, with one entomologist and proud Taylor Swift stan naming a new millipede species after the star.

Entomologist Derek Hennen led a study with fellow scientists Jackson Means and Paul Marek to collect a bunch of millipede specimens across the US for a research paper.

In their research the team described 17 new species of millipede and Hennen decided to name one after… Taylor Swift?

Yep, there is now a millipede species called Nannaria swiftae, characterised by its tendency to hide just below the soil and eat rotten leaves. I’m not sure if I would be thrilled to know something so hideous (sorry millipede-lovers) had been named after me but the intention is wholesome AF.

This new millipede species is Nannaria swiftae: I named it after @taylorswift13! I’m a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her. A high honor! pic.twitter.com/fXml3xX5Vs — Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022

“[Taylor Swift’s] music helped me get through the highs and lows of graduate school, so naming a new millipede species after her is my way of saying thanks,” Dr Hennen said in a statement.

Honestly, nothing but respect for this bug/Swift loving king. Taylor Swift’s impact remains unmatched.

The scientist also named another millipede species Nannaria marianae, after his wife. I wonder which one he named first.

And with all those new species come new names! I had fun figuring out names for these species; here’s one that I named after my wife: Nannaria marianae! A small thank-you for all her patience when we’re taking a nature hike and I stop to look for millipedes. pic.twitter.com/3VHjwXQx7e — Derek Hennen, Ph.D. (@derekhennen) April 15, 2022

Turns out scientists naming random species after celebrities is not a new thing.

There’s a tree in Cameroon’s Ebo forest called Uvariopsis dicaprio, after Leonardo DiCaprio. And a tarantula named Aphonopelma johnnycashi after Johnny Cash. That last one seems more like an insult than a compliment to me.

There’s also a fossil of a prehistoric “vampire” squid that was named Syllipsimopodi bideni after Joe Biden because he is the oldest person to become a US president. Again, not sure how these are meant to be compliments but I respect the energy.

Taylor Swift hasn’t responded to the dedication yet, probably because she’s busy shaking it off.

Anyway, if you need me I’ll be curled up in a ball trying to process that not all species names are old Latin. Some are just made up apparently!