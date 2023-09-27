‘Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater’: Travis Kelce’s Ex Has A Warning For Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce‘s ex-girlfriend Maya Benberry has issued a stern warning to Taylor Swift after reports that the pair are dating flooded the news cycle this week.

In comments made to the Daily Mail, Maya – who dated Travis for a few months in 2016 – implied the NFL star was unfaithful to her during their time together.

“Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit so I wish her the best of luck but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart!” she said when asked if she had any advice for Taylor.

"I'm sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her – and who is just using her.



“I can only hope that she comes out the teacher in this situation and not the student.

“Only time will tell but like the saying always goes, once a cheater, always a cheater,” she concluded.





The pair first met when she was a contestant on his dating show Catching Kelce. Maya was one of 50 women from 50 states in the USA vying for the acclaimed tight end's attention.



Maya was the lucky winner and the pair dated for a few months.

In 2017, after reports confirmed that Travis had started dating model and sports journalist Kayla Nicole, Maya allegedly went on a now-deleted rant on X accusing Travis of cheating on her.

“When you and your ex broke up five months ago but you find out via social media that he’s supposedly been in another relationship for 6…,” the tweet allegedly read, per The Mirror.

Travis and Kayla dated on and off for five years before parting ways for good in May 2022.



Rumours that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were dating began a couple of weeks ago when Travis talked about trying to give Taylor a bracelet with his number on it when he attended her Kansas City Eras Tour gig on his podcast New Heights.



While he said he was unsuccessful in chatting and delivering the bracelet to the pop princess, they must have gotten in touch somehow because she rocked up to his footy game this past Sunday. Despite Taylor being a Philadelphia Eagles supporter, she rocked up in red and white – the colours of Travis’ team the Kansas City Chiefs – and sat next to his mum in the player’s box.

And just one day after the pair kind of hard launched their relo, Swifties already found a doozy of an interview Travis did where he said it was a dealbreaker if a woman doesn’t give head or have sex after the third date.








