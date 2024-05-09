Apparently Travis Kelce Is Pissed About A Podcaster Claiming He’s A ‘Bad Influence’ On Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has heard that some folks are talking shit about him and Taylor Swift, and he is not at all impressed. But hey, the haters are gonna hate (x4), or whatever Aristotle once said in 325 BC.

Jana Kramer, actress and singer mainly known for her time on the 2000s hit drama The Chad Michael Murray Show, sorry, One Tree Hill, has ruffled up some feathers after making some wild claims about Kelce.

Kramer claimed on her May 6 episode of Whine Down with Jana Kramer that Travis Kelce is a party animal who is “always drunk”. A pretty serious claim to make about someone, and one that some publications believed was coming from an experience she may have had with the man.

Kramer v.s Kelce (Source: Nathan Congleton/Getty Images).

“To me he’s always drunk,” she said.

“Every time I’ve ever seen a video, he’s just always drunk.

“It’s just something about him reminds me of my ex [NFL Player Mike Caussin].”

Furthermore, she implied Taylor Swift, has upped her alcohol consumption just by spending time with Kelce more often. Now look I can’t speak for Taylor, but no amount of muscle and moustache is going to make me drink alcohol more than I already do.

“I see her drinking more now because of the company you keep,” she said.

The only thing Taylor is drinking is that tall glass of MAN (Source: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images).

Per TMZ, this news reached Kelce’s camp, and sources close to him have come out to confirm the two have never met a day in their lives. Now that’s one way to shut down some fake tea.

The source also claimed that Kramer was making the accusations up to garner attention for her pod, which is über spicy.

I’m honestly glad someone from his camp decided to snuff out the rumours TBH. He and Swift are the couple on everyone’s lips right now, but allegations of increased drinking and always being drunk just aren’t fair if they’re not based on literally anything at all.