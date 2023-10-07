Olivia Wilde Has Now Chimed In On Taylor Swift’s Relationship W/ Travis Kelce Via Insta Stories

Olivia Wilde is the latest person to chime in on the much-talked about relationship between pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce.

The Don’t Worry Darling actor and director put her two cents in via a tweet / X shared to her Instagram Story.

“I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist,” the tweet read, which was written by a stan.

This is obvs in response to the fact that every person and their dawg is gabbing incessantly about Taylor and Travis’ relationship, us included.

To be fair, I’m fairly certain this is just what Tay wants.

While Taylor Swift once sang openly about the famous guys she dated without even trying to be subtle (“Dear John”, anyone?), she ultimately pivoted and decided to keep her dating life on the down low.

She and Joe Alwyn were something of an enigma throughout their time together, but she’s been happily swanning around with Travis despite only knowing the bloke for a small period of time.

The gal knows what she’s doing and the fact that she’s happily broadcasting their romance makes me think that she’s more than okay for it to be a topic of convo worldwide.

With that said, I’m totally picking up what Olivia’s putting down in the sense that it’d be nice if people cared this much about important shit like climate change.

The tweet was written in response to the fact that there’s been astronomical interest in the NFL since Taylor and Travis got together.

The NFL has really been leaning into this lately, as during recent game broadcasts, some announcers referenced Swift’s songs and the camera frequently panned to the singer to capture her reactions.

Her “Welcome to New York” was also featured in NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” ad before the game against the New York Jets.

Taylor Swift watching her new bae play. (Credit: Getty)

The NFL has been called out for milking the relationship, to the point that the organisation released the following statement to TODAY.com:

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league said.

“The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

The statement concluded, “The vast majority of our content has remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

So basically what Olivia Wilde is saying is that Taylor Swift dating a climate scientist could make the world finally give a fuck about the looming threat of global extinction.