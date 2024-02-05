The Grammys Is Officially Donezo, So Let’s Check Out Who Won Big At Music’s Night Of Nights

The 2024 Grammy Awards has officially passed and I must say it was truly a night to celebrate the beautiful woman who have absolutely killed the music game in the past year. Especially, my girl, SZA.
Plenty of the major categories are stacked with almost entirely female artists, with big names like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus practically everywhere.
So, if you unfortunately missed out on the night of nights for the music industry, here are all the winners of this year’s Grammy Awards.
Table of contents
- When are the 66th Annual Grammy Awards?
- Who are the big hitters in the Grammy nominations list?
- What are the major nominations for the 2024 Grammys?
- List of 2024 Grammy categories, nominations and winners
When Are The 66th Annual Grammy Awards?
The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place on February 4 2024. You could watch the ceremony on Channel Seven or 7Plus.
You can also re-watch the shabang on 7Plus if you missed out on the OG broadcast time.
Who are the big hitters in the Grammy nominations list?
The big news from these nominations is that everyone’s fav self-proclaimed anti-hero T Swizzle has broken a MASSIVE Grammy record.
Due to the shortlisting of “Anti-Hero” for Grammys Song of the Year (SOTY), Queen Taylor now holds the record for being the songwriter with the most songs nominated for that category with seven nominations. Previously the record was tied between Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie who both had six SOTY Grammy nominations to their name.
Taylor’s previous songs to be up for the esteemed award were “You Belong With Me” (2010), “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space” (2015), “Lover” (2020), “Cardigan” (2021), and the iconic “All Too Well – 10 Minute Version” (2023).
Despite the record number of short-listings, Swift has yet to snag the award — so maybe this will be her year!
Taylor Swift received SIX Grammy nominations:
• Album Of The Year: Midnights
• Song Of The Year: Anti-Hero
• Record Of The Year: Anti-Hero
• Pop Solo Performance: Anti-Hero
• Pop Duo/Group Performance: Karma (Remix)
Other artists nominated for the Grammys 2024 SOTY were Billie Eilish with her heartbreaking Barbie banger “What Was I Made For?” Keeping her company was fellow Barbie soundtrack artist Dua Lipa with the 2023 film’s other big hit “Dance the Night”. Truly cementing the fact that this year is the year of Barbie, and the whole Oppenheimer thing was just a phase.
Both the Grammys Song of the Year and Record of the Year shortlists are made up of almost solely female artists, with Jon Batiste as the token male in each.
Eilish managed to score herself an impressive three nominations — Grammys Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Solo Pop Performance. Meanwhile, the most nominated artist was singer and songwriter SZA, who cleaned up with a whopping NINE nominations with her album SOS and its songs.
Indie supergroup boygenius which consists of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, was also nominated for three awards — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Rock Performance. American rapper Ice Spice scored her first Grammy nomination as one of the seven contenders for best new artist.
Let’s peep the shortlists for some of the big categories shall we?
What are the major nominations for the 2024 Grammys?
Included in the Grammy nominations 2024 are a mix of mainstay artists who’ve been around for decades like Kylie Minogue, and newer faces like Victoria Monét whose rise to fame has only come about in the last few years.
List Of Grammy Nominations For 2024 & Our Predicted Grammy Winners
Here’s the lowdown, we’ll chuck a cheeky little star (★) next to our predicted winner!
Record of the year
- “What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish
- “Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
- “Worship” — Jon Batiste
- WINNER: “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
- “Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Kill Bill” — SZA
- “Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift ★
- “On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
Song of the year
- WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish
- “Dance the Night” — Dua Lipa ★
- “Butterfly” — Jon Batiste
- “A&W” — Lana Del Rey
- “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
- “Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Kill Bill” — SZA
- “Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
Album of the year
- The Record — boygenius
- The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe
- World Music Radio — Jon Batiste
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
- Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus ★
- GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo
- SOS — SZA
- WINNER: Midnights — Taylor Swift
Best new artist
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice ★
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- WINNER: Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
- “What Was I Made For” — Billie Eilish
- “Paint The Town Red” — Doja Cat
- WINNER: “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
- “Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
- WINNER: Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin ★
- Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
- Edgar Barrera ★
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- WINNER: Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus
- Guts — Olivia Rodrigo
- – (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran
- WINNER — Midnights — Taylor Swift ★
Best Pop Dance Recording
- “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray
- “Miracle” — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding
- WINNER: “Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue
- “One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
- “Rush” — Troye Sivan ★
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
- Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers ★
- WINNER: Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..
- Kx5 — Kx5
- Quest for Fire — Skrillex
Best Rock Album
- But Here We Are — Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons — Metallica
- WINNER: This Is Why — Paramore ★
- In Times New Roman… — Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
- The Car — Arctic Monkeys
- WINNER: The Record — Boygenius
- Did You Know That There‘s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island — Gorillaz ★
- I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey
Best R&B Album
- Girls Night Out — Babyface
- What I Didn‘t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones
- Special Occasion — Emily King
- WINNER: Jaguar II — Victoria Monét
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker ★
Best R&B Song
- WINNER — “Snooze” — SZA
- “ICU” — Coco Jones
- “Angel” — Halle
- “Back to Love” — Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley
- “On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “Sittin’ on Top of the World” — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage
- “Attention” — Doja Cat
- “Spin Bout U” — Drake and 21 Savage
- WINNER: “All My Life” — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole
- “Low” — SZA ★
Best Rap Song
- “Attention” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
- “Barbie World” [from Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua) ★
- “Just Wanna Rock” — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
- “Rich Flex” — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)
- WINNER: “Scientists & Engineers” — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Alternative Jazz Album
- Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano — Cory Henry ★
- WINNER: The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan ★
- Rustin‘ in the Rain — Tyler Childers
- WINNER: Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
- Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark
- The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell
- You‘re the One — Rhiannon Giddens
- WINNER: Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit ★
- The Returner — Allison Russell
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
- Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez — Lila Downs ★
- Motherflower — Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante
- WINNER: Génesis — Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
- “Amapiano” — Asake and Olamide
- “City Boys” — Burna Boy ★
- “Unavailable” — Davido featuring Musa Keys
- “Rush” — Ayra Starr
- WINNER: “Water” — Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)
- Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer
- The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer
- WINNER: Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer ★
Who’s Performing At The 2024 Grammy Awards?
The set list for the Grammy Awards this year is more stacked than a Jenga Tower with a bunch of past Grammy winners.
Those gracing the stage throughout the night will include country star Luke Combs, iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, rapper Travis Scott, timeless legends Billy Joel and U2, as well as fresher faces like Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo.
Again, not to be biased, but SZA’s performance was definitely my favourite.
Biggest congrats to all the artists who managed to nab one of those shiny, gold trophies! Also, Lana Del Rey, if you’re reading this, I’m still rooting for you.
