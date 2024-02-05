The Grammys Is Officially Donezo, So Let’s Check Out Who Won Big At Music’s Night Of Nights

The 2024 Grammy Awards has officially passed and I must say it was truly a night to celebrate the beautiful woman who have absolutely killed the music game in the past year. Especially, my girl, SZA.

Plenty of the major categories are stacked with almost entirely female artists, with big names like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus practically everywhere.

So, if you unfortunately missed out on the night of nights for the music industry, here are all the winners of this year’s Grammy Awards.

When Are The 66th Annual Grammy Awards?

The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place on February 4 2024. You could watch the ceremony on Channel Seven or 7Plus.

You can also re-watch the shabang on 7Plus if you missed out on the OG broadcast time.



Who are the big hitters in the Grammy nominations list?

The big news from these nominations is that everyone’s fav self-proclaimed anti-hero T Swizzle has broken a MASSIVE Grammy record.

Due to the shortlisting of “Anti-Hero” for Grammys Song of the Year (SOTY), Queen Taylor now holds the record for being the songwriter with the most songs nominated for that category with seven nominations. Previously the record was tied between Sir Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie who both had six SOTY Grammy nominations to their name.

Taylor’s previous songs to be up for the esteemed award were “You Belong With Me” (2010), “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space” (2015), “Lover” (2020), “Cardigan” (2021), and the iconic “All Too Well – 10 Minute Version” (2023).

Despite the record number of short-listings, Swift has yet to snag the award — so maybe this will be her year!

Taylor Swift received SIX Grammy nominations:



• Album Of The Year: Midnights

• Song Of The Year: Anti-Hero

• Record Of The Year: Anti-Hero

• Pop Solo Performance: Anti-Hero

• Pop Duo/Group Performance: Karma (Remix)

• Pop Vocal Album: Midnights

Other artists nominated for the Grammys 2024 SOTY were Billie Eilish with her heartbreaking Barbie banger “What Was I Made For?” Keeping her company was fellow Barbie soundtrack artist Dua Lipa with the 2023 film’s other big hit “Dance the Night”. Truly cementing the fact that this year is the year of Barbie, and the whole Oppenheimer thing was just a phase.

Both the Grammys Song of the Year and Record of the Year shortlists are made up of almost solely female artists, with Jon Batiste as the token male in each.

Eilish managed to score herself an impressive three nominations — Grammys Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Solo Pop Performance. Meanwhile, the most nominated artist was singer and songwriter SZA, who cleaned up with a whopping NINE nominations with her album SOS and its songs.

Indie supergroup boygenius which consists of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, was also nominated for three awards — Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Rock Performance. American rapper Ice Spice scored her first Grammy nomination as one of the seven contenders for best new artist.

Let’s peep the shortlists for some of the big categories shall we?

What are the major nominations for the 2024 Grammys?

Included in the Grammy nominations 2024 are a mix of mainstay artists who’ve been around for decades like Kylie Minogue, and newer faces like Victoria Monét whose rise to fame has only come about in the last few years.

List Of Grammy Nominations For 2024 & Our Predicted Grammy Winners

Here’s the lowdown, we’ll chuck a cheeky little star (★) next to our predicted winner!

Record of the year

“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish

“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius

“Worship” — Jon Batiste

WINNER: “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Kill Bill” — SZA

“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift ★

“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét

Song of the year

WINNER: “What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish

“Dance the Night” — Dua Lipa ★

“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste

“A&W” — Lana Del Rey

“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Kill Bill” — SZA

“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

Album of the year

The Record — boygenius

The Age of Pleasure — Janelle Monáe

World Music Radio — Jon Batiste

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus ★

GUTS — Olivia Rodrigo

SOS — SZA

WINNER: Midnights — Taylor Swift

Best new artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice ★

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

WINNER: Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Best Pop Solo Performance

“What Was I Made For” — Billie Eilish

“Paint The Town Red” — Doja Cat

WINNER: “Flowers” — Miley Cyrus

“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin ★

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera ★

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

WINNER: Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry — Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation — Miley Cyrus

Guts — Olivia Rodrigo

– (Subtract) — Ed Sheeran

WINNER — Midnights — Taylor Swift ★

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me” — David Guetta, Anne-Marie, and Coi Leray

“Miracle” — Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

WINNER: “Padam Padam” — Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million” — Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

“Rush” — Troye Sivan ★

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven — James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling — The Chemical Brothers ★

WINNER: Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022) — Fred again..

Kx5 — Kx5

Quest for Fire — Skrillex

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are — Foo Fighters

Starcatcher — Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons — Metallica

WINNER: This Is Why — Paramore ★

★ In Times New Roman… — Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car — Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: The Record — Boygenius

Did You Know That There‘s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd — Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island — Gorillaz ★

I Inside the Old Year Dying — PJ Harvey

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out — Babyface

What I Didn‘t Tell You (Deluxe) — Coco Jones

Special Occasion — Emily King

WINNER: Jaguar II — Victoria Monét

Clear 2: Soft Life EP — Summer Walker ★

Best R&B Song

WINNER — “Snooze” — SZA

“ICU” — Coco Jones

“Angel” — Halle

“Back to Love” — Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley

“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World” — Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention” — Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U” — Drake and 21 Savage

WINNER: “All My Life” — Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Low” — SZA ★

Best Rap Song

“Attention” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” [from Barbie The Album] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr., and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua) ★

“Just Wanna Rock” — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods, and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex” — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule, and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake and 21 Savage)

WINNER: “Scientists & Engineers” — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore, and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion — Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, and SuperBlue

Live at the Piano — Cory Henry ★

WINNER: The Omnichord Real Book — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat — Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne — Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan ★

Rustin‘ in the Rain — Tyler Childers

WINNER: Bell Bottom Country — Lainey Wilson

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark — Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions — Rodney Crowell

You‘re the One — Rhiannon Giddens

WINNER: Weathervanes — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit ★

★ The Returner — Allison Russell

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano — Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez — Lila Downs ★

Motherflower — Flor de Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes — Lupita Infante

WINNER: Génesis — Peso Pluma

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano” — Asake and Olamide

“City Boys” — Burna Boy ★

“Unavailable” — Davido featuring Musa Keys

“Rush” — Ayra Starr

WINNER: “Water” — Tyla

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (includes film and television)

Barbie — Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Fabelmans — John Williams, composer

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — John Williams, composer

WINNER: Oppenheimer — Ludwig Göransson, composer ★

See the full list of nominations for every award on the Grammys’ site here.

Who’s Performing At The 2024 Grammy Awards?

The set list for the Grammy Awards this year is more stacked than a Jenga Tower with a bunch of past Grammy winners.

Those gracing the stage throughout the night will include country star Luke Combs, iconic singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, rapper Travis Scott, timeless legends Billy Joel and U2, as well as fresher faces like Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo.

Again, not to be biased, but SZA’s performance was definitely my favourite.

Biggest congrats to all the artists who managed to nab one of those shiny, gold trophies! Also, Lana Del Rey, if you’re reading this, I’m still rooting for you.

Image source: Getty Images / Robert Gauthier, Kevin Winter, and Christopher Polk.