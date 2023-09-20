Someone Check On Joe Jonas’ PR ‘Cos Sophie Turner Has Just Called In The Big Guns (Taylor Swift)

Fuck I would hate, hate, HATE to be Joe Jonas right now because his ex-wife (and absolute goddess) Sophie Turner has been spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Oh, how I’d kill to be a fly on the wall at their little mother’s meeting.

ICYMI: in early September, Joe and Sophie officially called it quits after “four wonderful years” of marriage via an Instagram statement, days after speculation swirled of a relationship breakdown between the two.

Ever since then — like most celeb breakups — fans have picked their sides, and of course, a plethora of “inside sources” have come forward with rumours as to why Joe and Sophie ended their relationship. It’s just been a media shitstorm.

Although most of these “inside sources” have allegedly come from Joe’s side, Sophie has remained radio silent about the whole ordeal. However, on Tuesday night, Sophie was spotted with Taylor!!! Peep the cheeky pic right here.

The pap shot? Hang it up in the Louvre, baby.

According to Just Jared, Sophie and Taylor were walking, linked arms and all, to a dinner in New York City.

Why is this a big deal? Well, if you don’t know, Taylor was also romantically linked to Joe back in the Disney Channel era of the Jonas Brothers.

Taylor famously called out the “Love Bug” singer after he reportedly broke up with her over a 27-second phone call in 2008. A couple of her songs, including “Forever & Always”, “Last Kiss” and “Holy Ground”, were rumoured to be about the Disney Channel prodigy.

I am just dying to know what they discussed over din dins. Another Joe roast fest, perhaps?

READ MORE Peep This Footage Of Sophie Turner At What Might Be Her Last Time At A Jonas Brothers Show

As per the publication, this has been the first time Sophie has been spotted after the divorce announcement, besides the pap shots of her filming Joan — an upcoming TV series based on the true events of Joan Harrington.

Joe is currently on tour with his fam’s band, the Jonas Brothers, and has publicly spoken out about the divorce.

During one of the JoBro gigs, Joe took time out of the set to address the rumours circulating about the demise of his marriage.

“It’s been a tough week,” he told the crowd.

“I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, okay?

“Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”

Sophie has not shared anything publicly in regards to her relationship status, except for the shared IG statement.

However, I think her and Taylor hanging out said a lot.

Siri, chuck on “Welcome To New York” by Taylor.

Image source: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris & Karwai Tang