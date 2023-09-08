Peep This Footage Of Sophie Turner At What Might Be Her Last Time At A Jonas Brothers Show

A TikTok of what could be Sophie Turner at her last Jonas Brother concert has gone viral amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, and I’m not going to lie, the footage has me teary.

In case you’re not familiar with the hullabaloo surrounding Joe and Sophie, earlier this week, the pair confirmed on Instagram that they will be ending their marriage “after four wonderful years”.

With the pair’s relationship breakdown being at the centre of attention, many folks have come forward with pieces of gossip, theories and opinions.

A TikToker named Johana (@withloveJohana) recently went viral after she uploaded what is seemingly the last time Sophie was spotted at a Jonas Brothers concert.

“I don’t know why I decided to record Sophie at Yankee night one, but I’m so happy I did,” Johana wrote on her video, which now has more than one million views.

In the TikTok, Sophie is seen swaying side to side and singing every single word to Joe’s song “Hesitate”. It also looks like the couple were matching with their green outfits.

“My Jophie heart is in pain. I love these two soooo fucking much and I will not stop loving them even if its separately now,” Johana wrote in the caption of the TikTok.

“I wish people stopped making up rumours and scenarios [sic] even after their joint statement.”

Like most celebrity gossip stories and viral TikToks, a bunch of people who have come across the video have chucked in their two cents. Specifically how Joe and Sophie were singing together.

“Feels like he really put his heart into this performance like a last plea for her,” one person commented.

“That woman is in silenced pain… I know that look hang in there,” a second person wrote.

“I love this message of support. It is clear that these are two people that love each other deeply. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out,” wrote a third.

To be honest, for once, I agree with most of the comments. Sophie and Joe both look quite sad while singing this song. I’m not a ‘yuge listener to Jo-Bro’s new stuff — I was definitely around for “Love Bug” and “S.O.S.” — however, the song “Hesitate” seems like a tune that’s completely charged with hurt and sadness.

Just look at how Joe is singing it. He is absolutely channelling Shane Gray from Camp Rock during that climatic scene which featured the song “This Is Me”. IYKYK.

(Image source: TIkTok / @WithloveJohana) (Image source: TIkTok / @WithloveJohana)

And don’t get me started on Sophie. The way she’s just swaying side to side, mouthing every single word in sync.

I just want to give her a big hug and tell her everything is going to be A-OK.

This whole interaction makes me wonder if they knew their marriage was donezo before the Jonas Brothers tour started.

Although Johana said that this could be Sophie in the Jo-Bro crowd “for the last time”, other commenters have speculated that she’s been to other shows.

Most recently, fans believed that she was at a Jonas Brothers concert earlier in the week. But of course, there’s been some back and forth that it wasn’t her. People believe that it’s not her because the girl who was pictured had ginger hair, whereas Sophie is now blonde.

Nonetheless, Johana’s video has tugged at my heartstrings because of the emotional song with the confirmed divorce.

BRB, just grabbing a box of tissues.