‘It’s Been A Tough Week’: Joe Jonas Addressed His Divorce On Stage For The First Time

The saga continues. Joe Jonas, otherwise known as Mr Perfectly Fine, has addressed his divorce from Sophie Turner while on stage with his band The Jonas Brothers. And honestly, it’s adding much more confusion into the mix.

In a performance at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Joe took to the stage and made a concise statement.



“It’s been a tough week,” he told the crowd.



“I just wanna say, look, if you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it, okay?



“Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys.”



You can check out what he had to say below.

The band then launched into the song “Hesitate”.



You may think I’m wildin’ but I genuinely believe this little ditty is significant because Joe’s brother Nick Jonas told Billboard in 2019 that he wrote the song as a “love letter” to Sophie.



WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?!

Many people rushed to the comments hopeful that the divorce was just a bad dream, it’s still very much on the cards. Both Sophie and Joe have posted joint statements confirming that they’re donezo.

What I think is more likely is that Joe is attempting to shut down the multitude of rumours surrounding their split.



After TMZ first reported that a divorce was imminent, it appeared as if a narrative was spun by Joe’s camp which painted him as an active father and homebody, implying that Sophie was a party animal and an absent mother. Shortly after, we heard some subtle rebuttals presumably from Sophie’s camp which critiqued these accounts.



But it wasn’t long before the internet caught on to these sneaky statements from sources outlets claimed were close to the couple and started shading Joe for attempting to spin a PR narrative that worked in his favour, and damaged the reputation of his soon-to-be ex-wife.



It’s all a bit of a mess but I will say that the Joe Jonas reckoning has led to the creation of some absolutely A+, chef’s kiss standard memes.

Anyway, with that in mind, what does Joe *not* want us to believe?



Is it the many years worth of countless rumours that he’s cheated on his wife? Is it the alleged PR campaign against Sophie? Or maybe we’re all getting too caught up in the drama. Maybe they’re actually fine and just want to focus on being co-parents once their divorce is finalised?



Who bloody knows?



I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

