Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Have Reportedly Split Up & The Rumours Behind The Tea Are SPICY

I’ve got some sad speculation for your Monday morning, folks. A divorce might be on the cards for golden couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas after four years of marriage. Personally, I don’t want to believe these particular rumours but it’s not my first rodeo, my friends. Look at the whole Ariana Grande scenario – where there is smoke, there’s often fire. Let’s investigate.

On Sunday, reports emerged that Sophie and Joe were having difficulties after fans noticed that the two genetically blessed celebrities hadn’t been wearing their wedding rings. Then, adding more fuel to the fire, multiple outlets cited insider sources who claimed that the relationship had been on the rocks for “the last six months” and that Joe was currently seeking legal counsel to file for divorce.



Currently, Joe is on tour with his band The Jonas Brothers, and the last time he was spotted wearing his wedding band was on stage on August 25. Since then, he’s been consistently spotted on and off stage without a ring. But then on Sunday Joe uploaded a pic on Instagram wearing the ring – which some fans think is an old pic to throw us off the scent. Cynical? Absolutely.



Meanwhile, Sophie was spotted in a friend’s IG post with a bare wedding band finger too.



Look, forgetting to wear your ring is totally normal but both of them? On multiple occasions? As public figures who know how much the general population reads into this kind of stuff?



I’m just saying it’s interesting.

And now that the rumours are well and truly swirling, fans now believe that the supposed split is why the young parents sold their Miami home in August this year. They originally bought the estate for $17 million AUD in 2021 and put it on the market in 2022 for just under $26 million AUD. They ended up selling for $23 million AUD.



While it’s a neat little profit, it’s certainly not what they intended to get for it.

(Image Source: Getty Images / Gotham)

To many, the whispers of the split might seem like a huge shock. After all, Sophie and Joe look like they have the ultimate marriage. But apparently, the cheeky rumour mill has been working overtime about these two since July.



TikTok’s gossip queen Kyle Marisa Roth found an anonymous gossip tip-off that there’s more to the trouble-in-paradise story.



“Desperately trying to sell your house and taking way below asking is one thing, but when the A-lister married boy-bander started taking an interest in a 20-year-old model/fan – and it isn’t just for a threesome – then you have to start telling yourself the marriage is over,” she read.

OOooooft.

I’m not saying that tip is true, and I’d encourage you to take it with a hefty grain of salt, but that’s still tea.



If they really are headed for divorce, it’s a little bit sad. Sophie and Joe were first linked back in 2016 and got engaged a year later. They got hitched in Vegas in 2019 which was so fkn cool and low-key, and then had a second bigger ceremony. Best of both worlds, no?

The actor-singer power couple had their first child in 2020 and then another in 2022.



With all of these rumours, time will always tell. I promise I’ll keep you updated the moment the inevitable tea of truth spills all over the place.















