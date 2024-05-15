Sophie Turner Revealed How Taylor Swift Was Her ‘Absolute Hero’ Post Divorce From Joe Jonas

Queen of the screen and of our hearts Sophie Turner has revealed in an interview with British Vogue how Taylor Swift came to her aid during one of the toughest times in her life — her divorce from Joe Jonas.

While we knew Turner and Swift were killing the game and hitting up New York City with a group of other badass women, we never really knew the extent of their relationship and how it began. Turns out Swift (who is also an ex of Joe Jonas) did an awful lot for Turner in her time of need. They don’t call her ‘mother‘ for nothing.

At the start of the interview, Turner revealed the end of her relationship with Jonas began while she was filming Joan in the UK and he was in the US with their two daughters. Suddenly a picture of her out with co-stars inspired articles framing her as a “partier”, and sources claiming to be from Jonas’ camp and her own began to emerge online with new pieces of information every day.

“I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave,” she told British Vogue.

“My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out.

“It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real.

“I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier’”.

Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner spotted in New York City. (Source: Getty Images/Gotham).

Articles at the beginning of the divorce initially framed the split as “for the kids“, claiming Joe Jonas filed for divorce because their lifestyles were too different (Turner’s apparently being one filled with parties).

“It’s unfathomable the amount of people that will just make shit up and put it up based on a picture,” she said.

“A picture might tell a thousand words, but it’s not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn’t written, hadn’t produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I’m still in shock.”

It’s after this that Turner was then spotted spending a lot of time out and about with Taylor Swift in New York. The narrative began to shift, and the truth about the claims from Jonas’ camp were coming to light as feeble attempts to tarnish Turner’s image.

“Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year. I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space,” she said.

“She really has a heart of gold.”

Not only did Swift provide Turner with a place to stay, but she also helped her get through the custody battle for her kids. See folks, she isn’t just a private jet-flying billionaire!

Taylor seen leaving Emilio’s Ballato Italian Pizzeria in SoHo after dinner with Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner.(Source: Getty Images/ Robert Kamau).

Sophie Turner leaving Emilio’s Ballato Italian Pizzeria (Source: Getty Images/ Robert Kamau).

“There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” she said.

“I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.

“And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she [Taylor Swift] reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for.”

Oof. I hate to say it but everyone could do with a friend like Swift.

At the end of the interview, Turner said she was happier now than she has been for a very long time. Now that’s what we want to hear! I don’t want to see a single smiling Jonas ever again!