Sophie Turner Has Decreed That 2023 Was The Year Of The Girlies Following Divorce From Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner has decreed that 2023 was the year of the girlies and I, for one, couldn’t agree more. All hail the Queen of the North!

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sophie posted a series of images featuring a bunch of her pals — including Miss Taylor Swift — just living it UP.

Taylor was right about the whole, “picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife” thing.

The IG pics give off joyful, youthful and pure fun energy. It’s a vibe I love to see amongst the craziness surrounding her divorce from Joe Jonas in September last year.

“2023 was the year of the girlies,” she decreed in the caption.

“2024’s forecast is looking fairly consistent.”

Fans were equally as excited to see Sophie living it up with her mates.

“Must be a relief not pretending to like Jonas Brothers music anymore tbh,” one commenter wrote, which was liked 7190 times at the time of writing.

“I guess the post-break-up glow is common for all women,” said another.

“All I can see is a beautiful young woman living her life and being happy, good for her. There is nothing healthier than being surrounded by the people you love and appreciate,” commented another supportive fan.



I’m overjoyed to report that it’s not the first time Sophie has been ~thriving~ since the divorce.

Back in November, she was papped having a cheeky kiss with an aristocrat named Peregrine Pearson in Paris. Then in December, she was spotted punching darts and smoochin’ her mate while out shopping — which is my ideal way to spend a Saturday, TBH.

In case you missed it, Joe Jonas reportedly filed for divorce in September 2023. But it wasn’t long after the divorce reports came out with sources that seemed to be spinning a pointed narrative about the reason for their split.

The pair made a joint statement saying they “mutually” and “amicably” decided to end their marriage. Shortly after, the pair had a custody battle over their two children but managed to resolve matters within a few weeks.

Long live the Queen of the North — and may her decree of a girlie-filled 2024 go forth swiftly and strongly.

