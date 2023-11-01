Sophie Turner Was Spotted Kissing A British Aristocrat & I Love That For Our Queen Of The North

Sophie Turner must’ve been blasting TLC’s “No Scrubs” during her split from Joe Jonas because she’s rumoured to be canoodling with a UK aristocrat. Spicy, spicy, spicy.

In a photo published by The Sun, the Game of Thrones actress can be seen snogging who is reportedly Peregrine Pearson, 29, in Paris — AKA the city of romance.

In the photo, which you can peep here, Turner and Pearson can be seen k-i-s-s-i-n-g on a side street. The pair are in a warm embrace as they lock lips, with Turner hiding behind a pair of sunnies and a red hat.

According to the publication, the smooch was smooched on Saturday. After Turner and Pearson shared the snog, they parted ways. The pair reportedly reunited at Paris’ Stade de France, where the actress revealed the Rugby World Cup trophy.

(Image source: Getty Images / Dan Mullen)

An anonymous source who claimed to have spotted the pair with a group of friends at Gare du Nord railway station told The Sun that the pair were “laughing a lot”.

“They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location outside of the station. It looked like they might have both come on the Eurostar from London,” they began.

“They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot.

“He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways.”

As per The Sun, Pearson is a ‘yuge deal with our friends from across the pond. It is reported that his family is worth an eyewatering GBP£224million (AUD$429489644, I THINK???).

Also, this man just broke it off with King Charles‘ goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, in September.

(Image source: Getty Images / David M. Bennett)

The rumoured relationship between Turner and Pearson comes weeks after soon-to-be-ex-husband Joe Jonas and she released a statement in regards to their nasty custody battle, which stemmed from the announcement of their divorce.

To give you a quick TL;DR on Jonas and Turner’s marriage: In early September, the pair released an Instagram statement saying they’ve decided to end their marriage after “four wonderful years”.

Rumours began to swirl about the reason why Turner and Joe decided to end things — such as accusations of bad talking and growing apart.

A couple of weeks after the pair publicly announced their divorce, Turner filed a lawsuit against her ex for alleged wrongful retention of their two daughters.

READ MORE Joe Jonas Has Dedicated A Song To Parenthood Following His Custody Battle W/ Sophie Turner

After lengthy mediation meetings, the pair agreed that their kids would be spending time in both the US and the UK, as per CNN.

In a written statement to CNN, the pair said: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.

“We look forward to being great co-parents.”

(Image source: Getty Images / Lionel Hahn)

After a tumultuous and — what is most likely — an emotionally draining couple of months for the actress, I’m glad that Turner is out there and trying to move on with her life.

Relationship or no relationship, the pair looked absolutely smitten in their kissy photo. Fingers crossed, this one treats her like the queen she is.

Image source: Getty Images / Leon Bennett