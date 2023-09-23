Joe Jonas Has Dedicated A Song To Parenthood Following His Custody Battle W/ Sophie Turner

Fans believe Joe Jonas has subtly addressed his recent custody battle with soon-to-be ex-wife Sophie Turner during one of his concerts on the Jonas Brothers tour.

In case you’re not following along with this messy celebrity breakup, Joe and Sophie officially called it quits earlier this month after days of speculation. The former power couple confirmed the news via an Instagram statement, sharing that they’ve “amicably” ended their marriage after “four wonderful” years.

On Thursday, things to a messy turn for the former flames after Sophie sued Joe for alleged wrongful retention of their two children, as per PEOPLE.

Totally amicable, amirite?

Following the messy custody battle behind Joe and Sophie’s divorce, fans believe the “Sucker” singer subtly addressed his situation with his soon-to-be ex-wife through a short speech on the Jonas Brothers tour.

TikToker Katelyn Darrow (@katelyn_darrow) posted a video of Joe sharing an emotional dedication to parents in the audience before singing “Little Bird” — a song that is seemingly about a parent’s love for their kids.

Joe’s dedication to parenthood reportedly came seven hours after the lawsuit reached the tabloids.

“Joe is so messy,” Darrow wrote alongside a queasy emoji.

“Do we have any parents in the house?,” Joe asked.

Joe then went on to say a few other words that were inaudible but finished the short message with: “If you’re trying to have kids, best of luck.”

Other fans who were present at this specific show commented on how sad Joe looked while performing this song.

One user on Katelyn’s TikTok claimed that Joe was “in shambles and crying” while singing “Little Bird” with his brothers.

(Image source: TikTok / @katelyn_darrow)

Now, for me personally, I don’t think he was trying to be “messy” with his situation, but I can definitely see how that can be perceived, especially with the news surrounding the demise of his marriage.

Prior to his concert dedication, Joe dropped an official statement on the recent lawsuit filed by Sophie, which also alleged that she found out about the divorce through the media.

The lengthy statement, which was obtained by PEOPLE, dismissed accusations that Sophie found out about the divorce through the media and addressed Sophie’s legal moves.

When news first broke of the divorce, Joe also took to the stage to address the gossip surrounding the who, what, when, where and how of their divorce.

Usually, when celebrities break up, there’s a lot of ra-ra surrounding who’s on whose side. But honestly, I truly feel bad for the kiddos.

Hopefully, the pair get their shit sorted so they can move on peacefully with their lives. Even though I’m definitely siding with Sophie on this one.

Image source: Getty Images / Matt Winkelmeyer