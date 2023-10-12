Following their tumultuous split and messy custody battle, soon-to-be ex-husband and wife Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have released a statement in regards to their kids.

In a written statement to CNN, the pair said: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK.

“We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Around early September, rumours began to swirl of a split between the singer and actress. The divorce was then confirmed when Sophie and Joe released a joint statement on Instagram, revealing they were “amicably” ending their marriage after “four wonderful years”.

Soon after, rumours from inside sources began to circulate through the grapevines about why Joe and Sophie chose to divorce.

One of the bigger rumours was that Sophie had talked badly about Joe, and he reportedly found out via spying through a home security camera.

A couple of weeks after the divorce was confirmed by the pair, Sophie filed a lawsuit against Joe for alleged wrongful retention of their two daughters — Wila, who is three, and their 14-month-daughter known as D.

As the allegations surfaced, Joe released a lengthy statement dismissing Sophie’s claims.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending. When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted,” Joe’s statement reads, as per PEOPLE.

“They were made without his approval and are not consistent with his views. His wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children.”

Although it seems that the custody battle has been amicably mediated between the soon-to-be ex-husband and wife, it is unclear how the rest of the divorce proceedings will continue.

As per Page Six, Sophie is fighting for the divorce to be heard in the UK, while Joe is wanting it in the US.

