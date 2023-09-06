There It Is: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Have Released A Joint Statement On Their Divorce

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have officially addressed their divorce following days of speculation.

On Wednesday night, Sophie and Joe took to their Instagram pages to share a join statement confirming the end of their relationship.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have decided to amicably end our marriage,” the joint statement began.

The statement then took aim at multiple speculations that are surrounding the cause of Sophie and Joe’s relationship breakdown.

“There are many speculative narratives a to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect out wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Both celebs shared the statement without a caption and the comments sections closed.

ICYMI: Earlier this week, rumours began to swirl of a relationship breakdown between the two stars when fans noticed they weren’t wearing their wedding bands. The pair had reportedly made movements in regards to their living situation, with Sophie and Joe selling their Miami home in August of this year.

TikTok’s celeb gossip queen Kyle Marisa Roth also dropped a ‘yuge bombshell of anonymous goss that alluded to a broken marriage between the actress and singer.

“Desperately trying to sell your house and taking way below asking is one thing, but when the A-lister married boy-bander started taking an interest in a 20-year-old model/fan – and it isn’t just for a threesome – then you have to start telling yourself the marriage is over,” she read.

On Wednesday morning, TMZ reported that it “obtained” court documents that showed Joe filing for divorce and joint custody of their two kids Willa, three, and their one-year-old daughter.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were first linked together in 2016, and later that year, they got engaged. They got married in Las Vegas in 2019 before a second wedding in France that had a far bigger celebrity guest list.

This is the first official statement we have heard from the celebs, and I doubt that we’ll be getting any more info anytime soon unless it’s pure goss.

Image source: Getty Images / Daniele Venturelli